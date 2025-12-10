Never Seen Before: VICE Membership Cards, Just in Time for Christmas

For the very first time, it is possible to become an official card-carrying member of VICE.
It’s the easiest way to gift someone a subscription to VICE magazine and a ton of other member benefits, which makes it the best way to get into the hearts of those you love or under the skin of those you despise this Christmas.
You can also just buy it for yourself, no one is stopping you.
Once the owner has it in their possession, the card is good for:
- 4 print issues of VICE magazine, delivered to your door
- VIP access to VICE parties and events
- Free drinks at those events (until the tab’s drunk dry)
- Exclusive new VICE documentaries behind the VICE.com paywall
- Our best columnists and new writing behind the VICE.com paywall
- Nuking all the ads on the website
- We honestly can’t think of any other uses
To redeem your gift, simply follow the link from the QR below and input the code that is on your card – or visit www.VICE.com/membership.
Enjoy yourself.