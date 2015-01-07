Dingball By Patrick Kyle January 7, 2015, 11:59am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at more of Patrick Kyle’s work and get his books from Koyama Press. Tagged:comics on vice, Comics!, dinball, koyama press, patrick kyle, patrick kyle comics, turdswallo, Vice comics, wowee zonk Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE We Talked to This Dude About His ‘VICE’ Tattoo 04.08.17 By Billy Eff Thirty Years Strong: Nike Air Max Remains Iconic Sports Fashion Piece 04.07.17 By Corey Erdman Questions That Remain After Trump’s Sudden Syria Missile Strike 04.07.17 By Harry Cheadle Everything We Know So Far About the Attack in Central Stockholm 04.07.17 By VICE Staff