Does Anyone Know This Fucking Genius?

The subway is a great place to find salt-of-the-earth folks combining their God-given talents with the batshit insanity that comes with the stress of living in a modern metropolis. We deal with it every day. Sometimes it’s annoying when you’re just trying to get home after a long night of striking out at some dive bar and three kids wanna do subway acrobatics in your goddamn face, or worse, subway yoga. But once in a blue moon, you get sandwiched next to some rando who makes you take your earbuds out for two seconds and say, “Woah.” It’s good to know that our Mexican counterparts are experiencing the same thing.

Noisey Mexico (which is Noisey but for people who habla espanol) found this gentleman on the metro and have no further information about him. All we know is, he can belt the everloving shit out of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”:

We did some digging around and also found him belting the fuck out of “What Is Love”:

And posted up against a wall crushing “Please Don’t Go”:

And we’re not sure if this is him because he doesn’t have a beard (and beards are obviously how we identify one another here in Brooklyn), but this does sound like him as well doing “Stand By Me”:

Any information? Direct it to Noisey Mexico.

