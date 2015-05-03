Kanye West Just Changed the Title of His New Album to…’Swish’

Photo courtesy of Kanye West
OMG GUYS
Kanye West just Tweeted that he’s changing the title of his insanely-anticipated new album to Swish.
In March, Kanye told us that his latest record would be called So Help Me God and included a cryptic religious symbol for the Virgin Mary (which, oddly enough, has been used by the very awesome traditional metal band Christian Mistress for years). The rest of our burning questions—will it be a Tidal exclusive? What does the cover look like? Will North make a cameo? What is the meaning of life?—remain unanswered. What does it all mean, ‘Ye?!