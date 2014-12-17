‘Accent’ Magazine Captures Lives Lived Outside the Ordinary

If you really sat down and tried, you could turn a lot of pages in the space of 30 days. While we’ve spent over a decade providing you with about 120 of those pages every month, it turns out there are many more magazines in the world than VICE. This new series, “Ink Spots”, is a helpful guide on which of those zines, pamphlets and publications you should be reading when you’re not staring at ours.
Hannah Burton – ‘Marjan’, Issue 4
Accent Magazine is an online quarterly that celebrates the lives of people who dare to buck the conventions of the mainstream. It’s a platform for documentary portraiture about extraordinary but unknown – and often marginal – subjects, with each issue featuring ten original stories from all over the world.
Created by London-based photographer Lydia Garnett and illustrator/designer Lucy Nurnberg, the magazine is now in its seventh issue. Accent has featured a wide range of photographers and most importantly, subjects – from fluoro-tracksuited Gabber fanatics in the Netherlands to a modern-day caveman who has spent the last 15 years living off-the-grid in remotest Yukon, Canada.
Lydia and Lucy picked us out a few of their favourite stories in the line-up so far, and told us a little about some of the images.