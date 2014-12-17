‘Accent’ Magazine Captures Lives Lived Outside the Ordinary

If you really sat down and tried, you could turn a lot of pages in the space of 30 days. While we’ve spent over a decade providing you with about 120 of those pages every month, it turns out there are many more magazines in the world than VICE. This new series, “Ink Spots”, is a helpful guide on which of those zines, pamphlets and publications you should be reading when you’re not staring at ours.

​



Hannah Burton – ‘Marjan’, Issue 4

Videos by VICE

Accent Magazine is an online quarterly that celebrates the lives of people who dare to buck the conventions of the mainstream. It’s a platform for documentary portraiture about extraordinary but unknown – and often marginal – subjects, with each issue featuring ten original stories from all over the world.

Created by London-based photographer Lydia Garnett and illustrator/designer Lucy Nurnberg, the magazine is now in its seventh issue. Accent has featured a wide range of photographers and most importantly, subjects – from fluoro-tracksuited Gabber fanatics in the Netherlands to a modern-day caveman who has spent the last 15 years living off-the-grid in remotest Yukon, Canada.

Lydia and Lucy picked us out a few of their favourite stories in the line-up so far, and told us a little about some of the images.

​@AccentMagazine

​http://www.accent-magazine.com/

In the early 1990s, as rave culture hit the mainstream and the British government began implementing regulations to restrict the movements of ravers and travellers, many people went in search of greater freedom overseas. Among these was Tom Hunter, a photography graduate living on a squatted street in Hackney, who set off for Europe along with ten friends aboard a repurposed double-decker bus named Le Crowbar. Three members of the original Crowbar crew told us about their memories from the road.

Tom Hunter – ‘Le Crowbar’, Issue 5

Margaret Pepper and Katherine Xanda are two retirees, artists and best friends who only met in later life, but immediately realised that their biographies shared remarkable parallels. Both had been born into bodies that didn’t fit and spent the best part of a lifetime acting out a role of straight, suburban conventionality before finally deciding to have gender reassignment surgery.

Lydia Garnett – ‘Margaret and Katie’, Issue 6

Todd Kiergen is a motorcycle nut based in Venice, Florida who fixes up vintage machines and restores them for resale. He claims to have owned over 900 in his lifetime. Todd has a YouTube channel, primarily devoted to motorcycle maintenance, that branches off into a wide array of topics besides – everything from conspiracy theories to taming wild squirrels and redneck breakfast prep tutorials.

Tristan Wheelock – ‘Outside the Frame’, Issue 7

Muir Vidler – ‘Rebels Without a Pause’, Issue 7

Daniel Cronin – ‘The Gathering of the Juggalos’, Issue 3

Sophie Stafford – ‘Paris Techno Parade’, Issue 7

Puck Fair takes place in the small Irish town of Killorglin each August and centres around a wild mountain goat being taken from the hillside and crowned King. In a tradition dating back for more centuries than anyone can remember, the goat King Puck sits high in his caged throne in the centre of town for three bizarre, Guinness-fuelled days of festivities.

Lydia Garnett – ‘Puck Fair’, Issue 3

Clémentine Schneidermann – ‘I Called Her Lisa Marie’, Issue 7

Setting off in a well-travelled Toyota Chinook with a camera and a dictaphone four years ago, Seattle-based photographer Andrew Waits started documenting a nomadic population of RV, car and van dwellers across the western United States. Boondock is his archive of pictures and stories of people who live permanently on the road.

Andrew Waits – ‘Boondock’, Issue 6