Two Friends Convert the Basement into a Chill Zone in This Week’s Comic by Julian Glander Af Julian Glander september 24, 2015, 1:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out more from Julian Glander at his Twitter, Instagram, and blog. Tagget:basement, bean bag chairs, bugs, CGI comics, chill zone, Comics!, FRIENDS, instruction manual, Juilian Glander, PLEASE LOOK AT ME, Vice comics Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE Death, Hardcore, and Other Matters: Talking Horror with Ho99o9 28.09.16 Af Thea De Gallier Cody ChesnuTT Wants a Better Future for Humanity 26.09.16 Af Daniel Montesinos-Donaghy What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 9/25 26.09.16 Af Kathy Iandoli So, Lil Wayne Officiated a Same-Sex Marriage at Rikers Island 26.09.16 Af Alex Robert Ross