Sagittarius, June 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Your ruling planet is about to leave the building, and June is the farewell tour. Jupiter moves out of Cancer and into Leo on the 30th, which means this entire month is the final chapter of a transit that has been shaping your emotional life, your sense of home and belonging, and your relationship with vulnerability for longer than it may have felt comfortable. Sagittarius, Jupiter in Cancer has been asking you to go inward in ways that don’t always come naturally to a sign built for expansive outward movement. June is the last stretch of that assignment, and the cosmos is using every lunar contact with your ruling planet to make sure you’ve actually absorbed what it came to teach before it moves on.

The month opens with a Moon opposition to Jupiter on the 3rd, and there’s an immediate emotional reckoning here — the distance between where you are and where you want to be feels pronounced, and your instinct may be to bridge that gap through action, through planning, through deciding that what you need is a new destination rather than a more honest look at the current one. That instinct is worth questioning on the 3rd. Sometimes the gap isn’t asking to be crossed. It’s asking to be examined. What is it actually showing you about what you want? What would you find if you stopped moving long enough to look?

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A Moon trine Jupiter on the 8th arrives alongside one of the month’s warmest transits, and the emotional register shifts considerably. There’s ease here, a sense of being carried rather than having to push, and your natural optimism gets to exist without immediately being tested. Then the 9th delivers Venus conjunct Jupiter, which is one of the most abundant transits June has on offer. Beauty, warmth, generosity, romantic possibility, social ease — all of it runs high under this combination. Your charm is magnetic on the 9th, and the world seems more willing to meet you with something good rather than something complicated. Say yes to what feels expansive. Make the plan. Let yourself be delighted without immediately calculating where the catch is.

The 11th brings a Moon square Jupiter, and after the sweetness of the 9th, this transit can feel like a reality check that arrives a little too quickly. Something may ask for more than you expected to give — more patience, more follow-through, more willingness to stay in a situation that your restless nature keeps trying to outpace. Squares with your ruling planet tend to expose the gap between your vision and the practical reality of seeing it through. That gap is not a reason to abandon the vision. It’s a reason to get more honest about what the vision actually requires. A Moon in sextile to Jupiter on the 13th helps smooth that adjustment, and by the time the Moon conjoins Jupiter on the 17th, the month reaches one of its most emotionally full moments.

Conjunctions amplify, and this one puts your feelings and your ruling planet in direct contact — which means emotional volume is high, your appetite for life feels enormous, and the things that matter to you feel like they matter very much indeed. Sagittarius, this is a day to let yourself feel the full size of what you want without immediately editing it down to something more manageable. You have a tendency to translate big desires into grand plans before you’ve allowed yourself to simply want something without a strategy attached. The 17th is asking for the want first. The strategy can come later.

A Moon sextile Jupiter on the 21st carries that warmth forward into the week, and there’s a social ease to this part of the month that suits your sign well. Connection feels less effortful. Conversations go somewhere interesting. Your natural ability to make people feel like the most fascinating person in the room is running at full strength, and for once, you’re not using it as a way of keeping your own cards close to your chest. Let yourself be as interesting as you find everyone else. That’s not always easy for a sign that asks great questions, partly to avoid being asked them.

The 24th brings a Moon square Jupiter, another moment of adjustment and recalibration. If something has been inflating — an expectation, a plan, an emotional narrative that has outgrown its actual evidence base — this transit will make that visible. The challenge here is sitting with the deflation without deciding it means the whole thing was wrong. Scale matters. Your enthusiasm is one of your greatest qualities, and it doesn’t need to be eliminated — it needs to be calibrated. There’s a meaningful difference between a dream that’s too big and a dream that just needs a more realistic timeline.

Then the 26th offers a Moon trine Jupiter, and the month finds its footing again. This feels like the part of June where everything that has been stirred up starts to settle into something more useful — not resolved, but integrated. Your instincts feel trustworthy here, and there’s a warmth to the day that doesn’t ask anything complicated of you. Let it be easy. Then the 28th brings Mars in sextile to Jupiter, which adds a genuine charge of energy and ambition to the closing stretch of the month. This is action-oriented, confident, and pointed — a transit that rewards people who have been doing the internal work and are now ready to bring that clarity outward. If there’s a move you’ve been building toward, the 28th gives you both the nerve and the timing to make it.

And then the 30th arrives, and Jupiter moves into Leo. Your ruling planet changes signs on the final day of the month, and the shift is immediate and unmistakable. Jupiter in Leo runs warmer, bolder, and considerably more interested in creative expression, joy, and the kind of confidence that takes up space without apologizing for it. After months of Cancer’s inward pull, this feels like stepping back into sunlight. Your appetite for life, for adventure, for the next horizon returns with a force that may surprise even you.

June was the last lesson before the new chapter. Show up for it fully, and the chapter that follows will be better for it.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.