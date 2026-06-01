Scorpio, June 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

June doesn’t arrive with noise. It arrives with weight, and for you, that’s more interesting anyway. Pluto, your ruling planet, is retrograde and threading through consistent lunar contacts all month — conjunctions, sextiles, squares, trines, and one opposition that lands on a particularly charged day mid-month. The action this June is not external. It’s not arriving through dramatic circumstances or sudden plot twists. It’s arriving through the slower, more demanding work of honest self-examination. Scorpio, you have always been better equipped for that work than almost any other sign. June just wants to make sure you’re actually doing it instead of watching other people do it from a very perceptive distance.

The Moon conjoins Pluto on the 4th, and the month opens with your instincts running at full capacity. This transit puts your emotional world and your ruling planet in direct contact, which means your perceptions are sharp, your radar is on, and your tolerance for self-deception — yours or anyone else’s — is essentially zero. That last part is worth sitting with. You are extraordinarily good at seeing through the constructions other people build around uncomfortable truths. You are also capable of maintaining your own stories with a loyalty that serves you right up until the moment it doesn’t. The 4th makes those stories harder to sustain. If something you’ve been telling yourself about a relationship, a situation, or your own motivations suddenly feels less convincing, don’t rush to shore it back up. Let it get a little shaky. The things that can’t survive honest pressure probably weren’t load-bearing anyway.

Videos by VICE

A Moon sextile Pluto on the 9th offers a more workable day — your instincts feel useful rather than overwhelming, and self-reflection produces something actionable rather than just circling the same territory. If the 4th cracked something open, the 9th gives you room to look at what’s inside without the full emotional charge, making it harder to see straight. This is a good day for the conversations you have only with yourself — the ones where you finally admit what you already know, stop framing it diplomatically, and decide what you’re actually going to do about it.

The 11th brings a Moon square Pluto, and resistance surfaces here — either from within, or through someone else who isn’t ready to go where things are heading. This transit has a way of making power dynamics visible in relationships that have been carefully avoiding that conversation. Where has control been operating under the radar? Where have you been exerting influence without fully acknowledging it, even to yourself? Scorpio, you see power moving through a room with more accuracy than almost anyone. The 11th asks you to turn that same perception inward with equal honesty.

A Moon trine Pluto on the 13th brings one of the month’s more grounded stretches. Your emotional instincts and your ruling planet are working in harmony here rather than pulling against each other, and there’s a steadiness available that the earlier part of the month didn’t always offer. This is a good window for any conversation that requires both honesty and care, where you need to tell the truth without using it as a weapon. You are capable of that combination. June keeps asking you to choose it.

Then the 17th arrives, and it’s the headline. The Moon opposes Pluto, and almost simultaneously, Venus opposes Pluto. Two oppositions to your ruling planet on the same day means whatever has been building in the background of your relationships is stepping into the foreground, whether you invited it or not. Venus opposite Pluto, in particular, has a way of pulling at the places where desire, control, and attachment have gotten tangled up together. Something around love, money, or self-worth may feel suddenly exposed — a dynamic that looked manageable from a distance looks considerably more complicated up close. This transit isn’t trying to break anything. It’s trying to show you what something actually is before you invest any more of yourself in the version you’ve been hoping it would become.

The discomfort on the 17th is real. So is the information it carries. For a sign that has a sophisticated relationship with discomfort — that can sit in difficult emotional territory longer than most people can manage — this is a day to use that capacity wisely. Don’t deflect. Don’t retaliate. Don’t file it away for later examination that never actually happens. Stay present with what’s being revealed and let it tell you something you can use.

A Moon trine Pluto on the 22nd helps restore some equilibrium after the intensity of mid-month. There’s a sense here of things settling into a more workable arrangement — not resolved necessarily, but no longer pressing down with the same acute force. This is a good day to take stock of what the month has shown you so far. What have you learned about yourself that you didn’t know at the start of June? What has shifted in how you understand a relationship, a pattern, or a choice you’ve been making on autopilot?

The 24th brings a Moon square Pluto, and one more round of resistance arrives — possibly as external pushback, possibly as your own reluctance to follow through on something the earlier part of the month made clear. Squares ask for adjustment, and this one is checking whether you’ve actually integrated what June has been teaching or just acknowledged it intellectually and moved on. There’s a difference, and Pluto always knows which one you’re doing.

A Moon in sextile to Pluto on the 27th closes the month on a note of steadiness. The emotional intensity that characterized the earlier weeks has found somewhere to land, and there’s a quiet authority available here that doesn’t need to announce itself.

June wants you honest, Scorpio — not with everyone, but with yourself first. Everything else follows from there.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.