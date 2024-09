Disclosure’s latest record Caracal is full of bangers—one of which is the duo’s collab with Lorde for “Magnets.” They’ve just put out the video for the track, which is actually pretty dark: Lorde’s dressed in her best “Trinity from The Matrix” look, hangs out at a party, finds a dude, kisses said dude (who we’ll later learn is not a single dude), and then kicks him into a pool and lights the pool on fire.

This song sure is a real burner, eh? Watch it below.