NSFW Quiz: Can You Tell Which of These Porn Star Orgasms Are Fake?

Up to three-quarters of women have admitted faking an orgasm, and a third of those fakers reported faking it “every time”. Do you think you can tell the difference? We got five porn stars to provide us with two videos; one of them having a real orgasm, and one of them having a fake orgasm. Underneath each video we reveal which is the genuine orgasm. See if you can guess:

Which orgasm is the real orgasm?

Videos by VICE

Which orgasm is the real orgasm?

Videos by VICE

Which orgasm is the real orgasm?

Videos by VICE

Which orgasm is the real orgasm?

Videos by VICE

Which orgasm is the real orgasm?

Videos by VICE

@jules_su / @jlct