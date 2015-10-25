What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/25

Let’s vent about Facebook for a second. Now that the presidential race is like well underway, you start learning about your family members’ annoying political beliefs through social media. Then it makes things super awkward at Thanksgiving dinner because you had to blast them on your page for stupidly commenting on your post when you made it a point to unfollow all of them. Oh by the way, this has nothing to do with me. It’s, uh, my friend. Anyway, fuck Facebook. This is about Instagram. Here are this week’s pics, and to my bullying family members on Facebook: UNFRIEND ME. I’m voting for Hillary Clinton. Deal with it. Whew, that felt good.



Had to start off strong with the fucking ultimate #goals photo of our generation. No one enjoys this friendship more than I do. NO ONE.

Dr. Sheeran is out here looking exactly how most dudes wish they looked on their graduation day with some cool-ish version of the cap and gown combo. Instead most guys are like, “Bruh, I’m naked under here,” and it’s like cool story. Who the fuck cares?





Claymation Game is going to give me nightmares from now until the end of time.





I can’t tell if Lana Del Rey is 4 or 40 in this picture, and it’s seriously weirding me out. Almost as much as Claymation Game. Seriously, she looks like she’s bathed in Oil of Olay, tobacco, and glitter here. How Sway?





The internet is clearly out to terrify me this week. What the fuck is this, besides the animal representation of how I look when I wake up early for a 6am flight?





Oh, I didn’t even know these two were still married. Good for them!





I don’t know what’s the weirdest to look at: Miley Cyrus’ Instagram photos, Miley Cyrus’ Instagram fan-generated photos, or Miley Cyrus.





Jhené Aiko just put all of our “pensive selfies” to shame with this one (and the 20 others she posted).





So apparently Bieber played hockey this week. JK stop this photo is adorable, and I’m gonna cry all over that kiddie ice rink.





Didn’t Madge have a similar photo of her naked and hailing a cab in the city? Hmmmm.





Madge is like, “Sure did. Insert real tears here.”





Ciara looks elegant in her suit. When I wear a suit I look like I’m about the audit the building.





I can’t decide who I love more: Kamala Khan or Maya Arulpragasam.





Had to comment on this baby beef this week. Let’s start with Meek Mill coming for Wale over a Drake remark, suggesting he’s out of MMG, and according to this Instagram photo, he’s “King.”





Meanwhile Wale is like “hand tats are forever.” That and Rick Ross was like, “Uh no, Meek you’re not the king. I am. Wale stays in MMG.” The end. #IsThatYourCrownOrYourBawsesCrown?



Kathy Iandoli is writing a whole book of rap fan fiction. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram