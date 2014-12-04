YASS! Purity Ring Have Returned With Brand New Track, “Push Pull”

Just the other week I was ranting on Twitter: “WHERE ARE YOU PURITY RING? COME ON PURITY RING! I’M READY FOR YOU. PURITY RING.” Or words to that effect. They don’t follow me so there’s no way they heard my cries, but they have just dropped a new tune—”Push Pull”—and I am thankful.

I’m somewhat less thankful that, as a colleague pointed out, “This sounds like Chvrches.” We like PR a little weirder than this and this is really very pop. Still they are back and this track has improved today immeasurably.