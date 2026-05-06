Texas Residents Are Suing SpaceX Over ‘Terrestrial Bombardment’

Elon Musk’s SpaceX allegedly rained space debris down on residents throughout Central Texas. Now, dozens of them are taking SpaceX to court over what essentially amounts to a zoning dispute. However, since the alleged damage resulted from thunderous booms at the rocket testing facility, it is delightful that the official complaint has the sci-fi-sounding name “terrestrial bombardment.”

According to reporting from Waco’s KWTX, nearly 80 residents across McGregor, Moody, Crawford, and Oglesby have filed lawsuits claiming SpaceX’s rocket testing operations are damaging their homes. Residents claim their homes were being slammed with a barrage of sonic booms, shockwaves, and vibrations from the engine testing facility, with some experiencing forces strong enough to crack foundations and compromise the structural integrity of their property.

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Elon wants to colonize Mars, but to do so, his starship company has to first test the rockets that will get him there, which are composed of dozens of engines that generate massive thrust and produce extreme sound and seismic energy during tests and launches. In towns like McGregor, where the engines were tested while bolted.

SpaceX Is Being Sued for Allegedly Bombarding Texas Homes From Earth

At the center of the issue is SpaceX’s Starship program, a cornerstone of Musk’s long-term ambition to colonize Mars. The rocket, powered by dozens of engines generating massive thrust, produces extreme acoustic and seismic energy during both launches and ground tests. In McGregor, where engines are tested while bolted to the ground, that energy doesn’t dissipate upward; it spreads outward, slamming into nearby communities that are none too pleased about that.

Residents allege that SpaceX knew the risks and moved forward anyway. Lawsuits filed in both state and federal courts accuse SpaceX of negligence, trespass, and “conscious indifference” to the impact on surrounding homes. Plaintiffs are seeking more than $1 million in damages, as they see themselves as bystanders caught in the blast radius of an idiot industrialist’s ambition.

None of this is stopping SpaceX from testing and launching Starships, as the company will continue expanding operations throughout the lawsuit and even has plans for frequent launches in the near future.