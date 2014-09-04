Three Man Dance Party

Kangol hat, Beyond Retro jacket; Umbro jumper
PHOTOGRAPHER: ROO LEWIS
STYLIST: KYLIE GRIFFITHS
Stylist Assistants: Thomas Ramshaw and Hannah Gooding
Make-up: Charli Avery using Bobby Brown
Hair: Anne Marie-Lawson using Bumble & bumble
Motion: Greg Barnes
Models: Freddy at Supa, Christie and Soraya at NEVS
Videos by VICE
Timberland T-shirt, dungarees from Blitz Vintage
Kangol hat
Rokit shirt, Adidas from Nordic Poetry shorts; Ellesse top, Adidas tracksuit bottoms from Blitz Vintage
Champion T-Shirt, Ellesse shorts; Kangol hat, Champion tracksuit bottoms; Reebok jumper from Nordic Poetry, Rokit dungarees
Umbro jacket
Supreme Being T-shirt; Kangol hat, Lacoste jacket, Bitching and Junkfood shorts
Lazy Oaf jacket
Kangol hat, Beyond Retro jacket
Umbro top; Timberland T-Shirt, Urban Outfitters dungarees