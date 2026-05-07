The Nickelodeon Cartoon That Changed Animation Forever (And Left a Very Dark Legacy)

One of the most quintessential products of the 90s was Ren & Stimpy, an animated series from the emerging Nickelodeon under the NickToons banner. Ren Höek—the unhinged, emotionally unstable chihuahua and his partner in crime Stimpy, a dim, goofy, but good-natured cat—captured the hearts of kids, teens, and adults everywhere.

Looking back at the iconic series (and many others), it had very mature jokes that went over many of our heads. Ren & Stimpy pushed the boundary of what children’s animation could be. It was unlike anything being made at the time, emphasizing the board-driven writing that the Golden Age (Hanna-Barbera) used. Not only that, they were crediting artists on title cards, which was unheard of.

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Ren & Stimpy served as a launchpad for a catalog of Nick shows like Doug, Rugrats, Rocko’s Modern Life, Hey Arnold!, and CatDog. Its success led to one of the most profitable IPs, with video games and merchandise such as action figures, plushes, clothing, and lunchboxes.

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Most millennials and Gen Xers remember Ren & Stimpy for its nostalgia and being part of their formative years. However, behind the scenes, a dark reality for many unfolded at the hands of Ren & Stimpy creator John Kricfalusi.

Kricfalusi’s demands for the Ren & Stimpy team were simply too much to handle. From never reusing a character’s expression to inventing new colors, staff and freelancers became fed up and left Kricfalusi to create the series on his own. Because of this, production and output were delayed, leading to the cancellation of Ren & Stimpy on Nickelodeon.

But that’s only the beginning…

The Dark Legacy of Ren & Stimpy

Two bright-eyed teenagers looking to make a career in Hollywood and animation—Katie Rice and Robyn Byrd—answered an open call for aspiring artists. What would be any kid’s dream turned into a nightmare for the duo. Byrd, 13, was hand-selected by Kricfalusi after reviewing her self-tape. He flew the young girl out to his house on several occasions and even visited her hometown in Tucson, Arizona.

Even worse, it was an open secret in the animation world that he was dating a minor in his late 30s. After Byrd escaped, he turned to Rice, a girl with whom he had flirted while she was a minor. As things progressed, Kricfalusi allegedly harassed Rice repeatedly when she was hired as a cartoonist.

It’s disappointing how many properties aimed at children have a permanent stain because of years of abuse and predatory behavior. People—more importantly, children—turn to media as a form of escapism from their lives, but while shows like Ren & Stimpy were making our childhood, they were ruining so many others’. And it didn’t stop in the 90s.

In 2024, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a four-part series detailing the toxic, misogynist and abusive practices of prominent Hollywood producers, premiered. The very same producers that gave us shows like The Amanda Bynes Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious, All That, and Zoey 101. Ren & Stimpy turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg, but shows why it’s important to advocate for those in front of the camera and behind the scenes—especially when they’re children.