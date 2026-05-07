Star Fox Switch 2 Sparks Backlash Over Price and “Creepy” Character Redesigns

The recently announced Star Fox Switch 2 has sparked backlash from some players over its creepy animal redesigns of Fox McCloud and his crew. However, fans are also angry over the game’s price, after it was revealed to be a Star Fox 64 remake and not a new title.

Switch 2 Players Hate Star Fox 64 Remake Character Redesigns

Screenshot: Nintendo

After originally in April, Nintendo shadowdropped the announcement of Star Fox Switch 2. No seriously, they announced the Nintendo Direct literally minutes before it went live. However, some fans were immediately disappointed with the new game when it was revealed that it featured hyper-realistic animal redesigns for its iconic characters.

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As a result, the newly announced Star Fox Switch 2 game quickly went viral online for all the wrong reasons. Fans called the new character models “creepy” or “uncanny valley.” Over on Reddit, for example, a popular thread wrote: “I just hate how ugly the new Star Fox designs are overall. The realistic textures don’t make them appealing in the slightest.”

The game didn’t fare too well on other social media sites either. “Look at how they massacred my boy,” a user on X wrote, for example. Other accounts compared Fox McCloud’s new look to the horrifying Sonic live-action 3D model from 2019 that was scrapped. Some players were even asking Nintendo to push Star Fox’s launch back to rework its character models. “Those designs need more time. Delay it!”

Star Fox Switch 2 Price and N64 Remake Also Draw Criticism

Screenshot: Nintendo

Another major complaint some players had was that the project is a Star Fox 64 remake and not a new game. If you are reading that and are confused, I get it. As someone who grew up with the classic 3D title, it’s initially hard to conceive people being mad over this. However, players are specifically upset because Star Fox 64 has already had two remakes already.

In 2011, we had Star Fox 64 3D for the Nintendo 3DS. And on the Wii U, we got Star Fox Zero in 2016. Not to mention the original Star Fox 64 was actually a remake of the classic SNES title. So when you put it into that perspective, you can kind of understand why some fans would have rather gotten a new storyline and campaign.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Because Star Fox Switch 2 was revealed to be a remake of the N64 classic, players were also upset over its pricing. Nintendo revealed that the Star Fox Switch 2 game will retail for $60. However, this price point rubbed some players the wrong way, given that it’s a retread of older material.

In all fairness, not everyone hates the new Star Fox redesigns. I personally kind of like them, as they remind me of the original puppets used in the 90s marketing ads. However, I do admit giving them animal legs is a little disturbing. Star Fox Switch 2 releases on June 25, 2026.