Star Fox Switch 2 Release Date Leaked By Nintendo Insider

A prominent insider claims that the Star Fox Switch 2 release date has been leaked. However, the rumored Switch 2 exclusive might not be what some players expected. A new leak might have revealed that the Star Fox game might be multiplayer-focused.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back in March, we reported that a new Star Fox Switch 2 game had been leaked. The project was revealed by credible gaming insider NateTheHate. The leak had also seemingly been confirmed by Nintendo indirectly, after reports surfaced that the Japanese publisher was reportedly angry over the title leaking. However, we may now have a release date for the Switch 2 game as well.

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According to a recent post from NateTheHate, the Star Fox Switch 2 game will have a release date in June 2026. “I have zero doubt in the Star Fox project. Hell, VGC and a French journalist have also spoken about the game and back the info of it coming in June. If it doesn’t get revealed this month [April 2026] as planned, it simply means Nintendo made a marketing pivot and adjusted the timeline a touch.”

Screenshot: ResetEra NateTheHate

The June release date lines up with the original leak which said it would launch during Summer 2026. However, there is now confusion surrounding what the new Star Fox Switch 2 game is exactly. A new leaker has now come forward claiming that it might not be the game that players were initially expecting.

Leak Claims Star Fox Switch 2 Will Focus Heavily on Multiplayer

Screenshot: Nintendo

Before you panic too much, this latest leak is a bit of a mess. So let’s sift through it! Initially, NateTheHate described the new Switch 2 game as being “classic Star Fox style”, while also having multiplayer. Based on that description, it sounds like a classic retro Star Fox game that also has an online mode.

Where things get confusing is a credible French journalist Oscar Lemaire he had heard the game was “multiplayer focused” and could be a “spinoff.” This of course, sparked a frenzy in the gaming community, as many began to speculate that Star Fox Switch 2 would be a low-budget b-tier title. For example, some theorized it would be a Star Fox 99 type of situation.

Screenshot: Nintendo

However, since then, it’s been clarified that people took the French journalists words out of context. Essentially, the popular reporter was just explaining that he had heard that the game focuses on multiplayer. So this doesn’t rule out it having a single-player campaign or having a low budget.

In all fairness, I understand why some Star Fox fans panicked. We all remember Star Fox Guard on the Wii U. Now I personally thought the game was underrated. However, many players were extremely let down when it was released back in 2016 on the Wii U. However, we need to keep in mind NateTheHate said it was “classic Star Fox” and it has multiplayer. So this doesn’t sound like a cheap spinoff.