Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake and New Star Fox Game Leaked for Switch 2, Insider Claims

A major leak has revealed that a Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake and New Star Fox Game are coming to the Switch 2 soon. According to a popular insider, Nintendo is going to release the two titles in 2026.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Reportedly Coming to Switch 2

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you are doing a double take with that headline, I don’t blame you. But according to popular insider NateTheHate, Nintendo is going to be releasing a new Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for the Switch 2 this year. If true, the new remake will be launching on the handheld console in Summer 2026.

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The major Nintendo leak was revealed during NateTheHate’s March 27 podcast episode. “We are going to receive a Zelda Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2. This is something I was a bit hesitant about when I first heard about it. I was like, I don’t know if they would do a full remake. I thought they would do a full HD remaster. But no, I’m hearing it’s a full Ocarina of Time Remake.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

This is pretty huge news, as the leak essentially claims that the 1998 N64 classic will get a full reimagining from the ground up. Based on what Nate is hearing, it specifically sounds like a modern remake of Ocarina of Time, and not a simple HD port. Finally, Nate says the Zelda remake will likely not be released until the second half of 2026, so in the holiday season.

New Star Fox Game Also Leaked for Summer 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

The other major news to come out of this leak is that a new Star Fox Switch 2 game is reportedly releasing in Summer 2026. However, what is really interesting about this project, though, is that the leak claims it has the retro gameplay design from the classic titles, but with modern features.

“The game that looks to be kicking off the Nintendo Switch 2 Summer of 2026 lineup is a brand new Star Fox game. Star Fox is coming back in Summer 2026. I’ve been told it’s a classic-style Star Fox game. The visuals are supposed to be very good, and very satisfying. And I’ve heard it has online multiplayer.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The timing is also interesting, as Star Fox protagonist Fox McCloud was recently revealed to have a cameo in the new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which hits theaters on April 1, 2026. So perhaps the tie-in will also be used to promote the new Switch 2, supposedly releasing in a few months.

All Major Switch 2 Leaks (So Far)

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NateTheHate also leaked a bunch of additional Nintendo Switch 2 games during his podcast. For example, he reports that the Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave release date is in Summer 2026, although he didn’t give an exact date. The insider even leaked that the new 3D Mario Switch 2 game has been pushed back to 2027.

Here is everything included in the Major Switch 2 leak:

New Star Fox Game Releasing in Summer 2026. Has classic-style design and multiplayer.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake for Switch 2 A full remake and not just an HD remaster. Releasing in second half of 2026.

Splatoon Raiders Release Date Will reportedly launch in Summer 2026.

No Nintendo Direct in June 2026 Nintendo won’t be hosting a general direct for first-party titles in June.

Pikmin 4 Switch 2 Edition Releasing in Summer 2026.

Xenoblade 2 Switch 2 Edition Releasing in Summer 2026.

New 3D Mario Release Date Pushed back to sometime in 2027.



How Reliable Is the Leak?

As far as whether these leaks are true, NateTheHate is one of the most credible leakers in the industry. The insider has a long track record of posting accurate information. Unlike most “leakers,” Nate is also pretty careful with the information he reveals until he has multiple sources.

So yes, the major Nintendo Switch 2 leaks are likely real. This is pretty wild, as it means we’ll actually be getting a Zelda Ocarina of Time remake this year. From the sounds of it, the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to have a really massive Summer 2026 lineup as well.