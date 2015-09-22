Fall Down the Psych Rabbit Hole with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s “Trapdoor”

All photos by Pooneh Ghana

Melbourne-based King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard started in 2010 and has slowly but surely evolved from garage band and into psychedelia, krautrock, and experimentalism. With their latest effort Paper Mâché Dream Balloon, due on November 13 via ATO Records, the expands that blueprint further. Their latest track “Trapdoor” is a funky one, using a syncopated groove with punctuation from flute riffs, echo-heavy violin, and lots of of shaker. Stream the track for the first time below.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have just returned from their massive US tour, and sent over some photos from the dates on the road. Catch those below along with that new stream.