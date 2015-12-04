“The Way Things Are Transpiring, I Can’t Respect That”: Rick Ross Speaks on His Issues with Birdman and Drake

From the scuffles between Meek Mill and Wale to the boss himself Rick Ross seemingly sending subliminal bars at Drake over recent track “Color Money,” life seems to have gotten contentious over in the MMG camp. In the midst of promoting his upcoming album Black Market, Ross took the chance to kind of clear the air with the Breakfast Club. Speaking on his maybe beef with the 6 God and the intended target of lyrics like “I got more money than that pussy that you’re signed to” as well his issues with Cash Money Records head Birdman and a host of other topics. Watch the full interview below.





