Fujifilm Is Teasing Its Next Camera: ‘Half the Size, Twice the Story’

Who doesn’t love a cryptic video teasing the next magical piece of tech? Fujifilm has done just that, whetting our appetites with an unnamed, barely seen camera in a 19-second-long teaser video.

Everybody’s number-one choice as to what it could be? The X-Half, the name that’s been buzzing around the internet for a rumored half-frame camera. Fujifilm’s teaser video, which premiered on April 22, only seems to add fuel to the rumor’s fire with its “Half the Size, Twice the Story” tagline.

Curious as to exactly what a half-frame camera is? “The half-frame format comes from analog photography,” says TechRadar’s Christian Rowlands, who does an excellent job summing it up.

“It traditionally refers to a camera that can capture two vertical exposures on a single frame of 35mm film, allowing you to get twice the number of stills from a roll. It’s also a natural fit for today’s content creators, producing portrait images that are easily shared on social media.”

Fujifilm’s teaser video is light on details. It’s light on light, as a matter of fact. Most of the time, the camera is shrouded in strategically placed shadows, so we only get the broadest sense of its shape.

Over at PetaPixel, the fine folks on their editorial team tried adjusting the lighting levels on the video in an effort to show off more than what we’re meant to see, but the crafty people at Fujifilm thought ahead and obscured the details too well for that to work.

So it seems we’re stuck rather deeply in the shadows, literally and figuratively, as we await more details from Fujifilm.

Courtesy of Fuji Rumors, it’s rumored to have the following specifications: Dimensions: 105.8mm x 64.3mm

f/2.4 aperture

1″ sensor

Vertical LCD

Optical viewfinder

Exposure compensation dial

You can’t order it yet. Hell, you can’t even really see it yet. But Fujifilm tends to release cameras not long after they’re first teased. Usually it’s a matter of weeks, not months, so we don’t expect to have to wait in the dark for long.