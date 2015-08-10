Thee AHs Are Here to Help You Through Your Breakup With “John”

Thee AHs have described themselves as “black bubblegum balls pop” and that’s pretty much the nail on the head. A (currently) geographically challenged and criminally underrated band from Vancouver, Canada, Thee AHs make rich indie pop that blends sweetness and bitterness more professionally than a French chocolatier, and they aren’t afraid to land an emotional punch to the gut either.

Their fourth record is appropriately titled Names, because the very songs on it are named after people they dated, wished they dated, or wished they’d never met.

Videos by VICE

We’re premiering “John” below, who is now trapped in a song forever. Luckily for him it’s an absolute blinder. With crunchy-ass guitars riffs, heavy bass, and lush melodies sailing over the top, this track oozes directly from the cracks of a broken relationship. It’s got the feeling of re-watching your favourite romantically-charged film just after being dumped; full of yearning and bittersweetness.

Names is due out on August 21, which is apparently the mean date of the members birthdays, via Kingfisher Bluez.

