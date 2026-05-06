The Son of Cambodian Refugees Cooking up a South Philly Legacy

Created in partnership with Toyota

Phila Lorn’s name is broken English for Philadelphia. His mother, a Cambodian refugee who arrived in the U.S. in 1985, looked at her newborn son and named him after the city that took her family in. He’s been living up to that name ever since.

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Lorn didn’t learn to cook in a classroom. He grew up on food stamps and government assistance, and food was whatever you could stretch into a meal. Fermented ground pork. Grilled fish by the river. Then his family landed in the U.S., and suddenly, he’s staring at American grocery stores trying to figure out what bologna is. Lorn just kept eating, kept paying attention, and somewhere in that chaos built a palate that no culinary school could replicate.

He got his first restaurant job after high school as a food runner. A cook called out sick one day, a manager watched him cut scallions, and put him on the line. For a long time after that, he assumed he’d spend his career working for other people—a line cook, a sous chef, always in someone else’s kitchen. Then one day, he realized he was making better decisions than the people above him. He kept his day job while he and Rachel, his wife and co-owner, got the first restaurant off the ground, doing both at once until it took.

The moment that confirmed everything came early in the restaurant’s life. A four-top of Cambodian high school students came in for dinner, and when Lorn asked how everything was, one of the kids looked up and said: “It doesn’t even matter, chef. I’m just glad you exist.” He turned around, and Rachel had heard it too. That was the whole thing, right there.

That kid wasn’t the only one who noticed. Lorn had spent years watching classically trained cooks work through problems he’d already solved by instinct. The lemongrass and galangal combinations, the way certain flavors from his childhood made sense together on a plate. None of that came from a textbook. It came from growing up Cambodian in a household where food was survival before it was anything else. Eventually, the industry caught up to what he already knew and handed him a James Beard Award to prove it.

The culture inside his kitchens now reflects the career he wished someone had handed him at the start—people who want to be there, getting the same opportunity the industry once gave him. That’s his call your shot moment. He wants his son to watch all of it and come away with one thing: courage. Not credentials, not connections—courage. Because that’s what it takes to open a restaurant, and that’s what it takes to start a legacy.

Toyota’s Call Your Shot campaign spotlights people who bet on themselves before anyone else does. For Lorn, that bet started the day someone handed him a knife and told him to get on the line.