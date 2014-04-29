Following the Euromaidan protests, Charlet heads to Kiev to see what Ukrainian Fashion Week has to offer. The capital is still reeling from months of revolutionary turmoil which has only started to die down days before the fashion week is scheduled to take place.



Ukraine’s fashion industry has grown rapidly in recent years. Despite the seriously unstable security situation which means many high profile attendees have cancelled their visit, fashion week organisers insist on going ahead with a unique, post-apocalyptic event which simultaneously confronts and buries the troubles.