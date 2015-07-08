Watch WhoMadeWho Put On a Chilled-Out Show at Roskilde Festival

WhoMadeWho are pretty world-renowned for their particularly infectious brand of experimental pop, so it makes sense that their performance at this year’s Roskilde Festival lived up to expectations. The trio washed the crowd in electronic bliss (and sweat), and gave everyone a much-needed break from the rest of the festival’s rowdiness to just sway for a while to some chilled-out beats. Missed it? Never fear—we’ve got their performance of “Ember” ready for you to check out below, courtesy of Roskilde Festival.