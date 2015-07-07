Prepare for Whiplash, Here Is Windhand’s Latest Doom Metal Must Hear “Two Urns”

With a title like “Two Urns,” you know what you’re getting into with the new single by doom metal quintet Windhand. The subtle (maybe even comforting?) sounds of a crackling fireplace give way to a barn burner of a track, featuring eight minutes of sludge guitar so heavy it could shake the mortar from between bricks. Prepare yourself for both guitar solos and the heart-wrenching vocals of Dorothia Cottrell, a pairing that will make you wonder what poor souls inhabit those two urns that sit on the mantle, and what bone-chilling tales of terror they would tell.

Grief’s Infernal Flower is out on September 18th via Relapse Records. Catch them on the road at the dates below, stream that new track, and get ready for the LP with their in-studio diary.

Videos by VICE

WINDHAND ON TOUR

Jul 28: AS220 – Providence, RI

Jul 29: Cambridge, MA – Middle East Upstairs

Jul 30: Montreal, QC – RRROOAAARRR

Jul 31: Toronto, ON – The Garrison

Sept 18: Richmond, VA – Strange Matter

Oct 21: New York, NY – Gramercy #

Oct 22: Buffalo, NY – Waiting Room #

Oct 23: Pittsburgh, PA – Smiling Moose #

Oct 24: Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle #

Oct 27: Seattle, WA – Neumos #

Oct 28: Vancouver, BC – Astoria #

Oct 29: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios #

Oct 30: San Francisco, CA – The Chapel #

Oct 31: San Diego, CA – Night of the Shred ^

Nov 1: Los Angeles, CA – Roxy #

Nov 2: Mesa, AZ – Club Red #

Nov 3: Albuquerque, NM – Sister #

Nov 4: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater #

Nov 6: Dallas, TX – Dada #

Nov 7: Austin, TX – Fun Fun Fun Fest Nites #

Nov 8: Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern #

Nov 11: Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups #

Nov 12: Ferndale, MI – Loving Touch #

Nov 13: Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop #

Nov 14: Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery #

Nov 15: Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts #



# – w/ Danava and Monolord

^ – w/ Monolord