Day Wave Drops «Stuck» But Doesn’t Sound Stuck at All

It’s an introvert’s pop song: sparkling, sweet, a little shy, weirdly compelling. Happy-sad sounds skipping through the air to your ears. An emotional wallflower finally dropping the barriers and letting a certain someone in.

Anyway, Oakland’s Day Wave will be playing South by Southwest this year (and a little shindig we’re throwing) and seeing as we’ve been harping on about him for the better part of 12 months—guess what? We’re just going to throw it out there and say it’s highly advisable that you go see him perform. But in the meantime, you know the drill: press play.