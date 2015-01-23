Ghost in a Sundress’s New Song Pulls Your Winter Heartstrings

We’re firmly in the depths of winter now, so it’s time to pull on your sweatpants, order two calzones for yourself, and overfeed your cat so he’ll lay motionless at the foot of your bed while you stroke his distended belly. There’s a direct correlation between lack of sun exposure and the crippling desire to oversleep, overeat, and caress the fur of domesticated creatures. Manchester-based ambient pop project Ghost in a Sundress knows where you’re coming from.

Their new track, “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” is a slow and nostalgic tune that’ll make you pine for summer while you wipe greasy fingers on your duvet and watch the third season of Friends—the whole third season—on Netflix. Check it out.

Preorder Ghost in a Sundress’s new EP via Little L Records.