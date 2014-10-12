Jay Electronica Has Dropped a Trailer for Something?

2014 hasn’t changed the perception of Jay Electronica as rap’s biggest tease. Various live shows, a few bars dropped on other people’s tracks and a new track called “Better in Tune With the Infinite” back in March, suggested this could be a big year, but an actual album – to follow up to his now timeless 2007 mixtape – still frustratingly eludes any sort of release plan.

Are things about to change? A trailer that leaked overnight certainly suggests something Electronica is afoot. This preview for “Into The Light”, which features no new music, appeared on Vimeo overnight, and then started popping up on forums. It was quickly removed, but someone has since re-uploaded it to YouTube. We can’t know for sure that it’s legit but it seems to preview a forthcoming music video, directed by Jason Goldwatch, who is best known for videos like “CudderisBack” and “Soundtrack to my Life” for Kid Cudi, “Trouble on my Mind” for Pusha T, and two videos for Electronica himself.

The clip is of a similar vibe to the video for 2011’s “Dimethyltryptamine”, and shows Electronica rocking a leather duster whilst wandering through a community in what looks like rural Nepal; taking time to chill with monks, meditate and generally look spiritual, before returning to New York to – as the video at least wants us to think – record some new music. But the voiceover appears to be describing the Serbian American inventor Nikola Tesla, who, among other huge contributions to the development of electricity, claimed to have invented a “peace ray” so deadly that it’d end wars. Do we smell a concept album? If not an album, then it could definitely be connected to the film that Goldwatch mentioned at SXSW earlier in the year.

The more cynical Electronica heads will see this as yet another trailer for something that might never come out, but for all the optimists out there: here’s hoping. Check it out below.

Update: The video has since been taken down due to a copyright claim by Mass Appeal. An article about the clip was uploaded on the Mass Appeal website and credited to Jason Goldwatch, but has also since been taken down. It seemed to confirm that this was the trailer for a film, concluding: “Since returning, I have been working on a film based on this journey called Into the Light. It is experimental in form and best described as a meditation in un-learning. A movement in seeing without watching, hearing without listening, and the brave exploration of spirit. I look forward to sharing this film soon.”

Another update: EVERYTHING IS BACK UP!