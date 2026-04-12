20 Days of 420: Sunday Scaries CBD Candy for Low-Dosed Fun

Sundays are for Sunday Scaries—and the good kind like this “rainbow flavored” CBD Candy with 10mg CBD + 1mg THC. Biting into these mini sour rainbow belts gives you that comforting, nostalgic vibe, followed by an uplifting and calming feeling that settles in after 30 minutes. Instead of dreading the weekend ending, I can rely on these Sunday Scaries to avoid a manic Monday.

On a very stressful day (like today), I typically start with half of a belt, which is around 5mg CBD + 0.5mg THC—and then build it up throughout the day to maintain a better mood. I’ll take up to three CBD Candy belts in total in six intervals, keeping the THC in microdose territory at 3mg, while still getting a solid 30mg of CBD. Spacing out the halved rainbow belts is a controlled way to stay at ease.

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Why This Product Stands Out: Not everything needs to hit hard, especially when the weekend is ending. This CBD Candy stands out for keeping things low-dose and approachable. The 10:1, CBD:THC ratio makes it easy to take without overthinking it. It’s one of those products that does exactly what you want on a Sunday: take the edge off, keep you leveled, and let you ease into the week ahead.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.