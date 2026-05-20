The Best THC Drinks for Every Mood, Spiral, or Social Vibe That You’re Chasing

THC drinks are finally becoming their own category instead of just “weed water.” A few years ago, most cannabis beverages tasted overly artificial, barely got you high, or felt like someone dumped THC tincture into a LaCroix and called it innovation. Now the category is splitting into actual lanes. There are THC drinks meant to replace hard seltzers, wine, cocktails, mocktails, social spritzes, wellness drinks, and even sleepy nighttime hot cocoa.

And that distinction matters because not every THC drink is trying to do the same thing anymore. Some are designed to be crushed ice cold at parties. Others are meant to slowly sip through dinner. Some lean hard into social energy and lower doses, while others try to recreate the ritual and feeling of alcohol without the hangover attached to it.

Videos by VICE

After trying a ridiculous amount of THC beverages over the past month, I started noticing that the best ones all understand exactly what kind of drink they’re trying to be. The worst ones still feel confused: too weak, sugary, artificial, or trying too hard to imitate alcohol instead of creating their own lane entirely.

These are the THC drinks I’d actually recommend depending on the vibe, flavor profile, and kind of high you’re looking for.

Best THC Drinks Snapshot

Best THC Drink for Chilling: SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Soul’s Out of Office Drinks are some of the easiest THC bevrages to recommend to people who are still intimidated by weed. The Cucumber Melon Lime flavor specifically feels clean, crisp, and surprisingly refined for a cannabis drink. The doubled CBD ratio keeps the experience mellow and manageable, especially in the lower-dose versions. I describe this one as a drink that “stays out of your head” while still noticeably taking the edge off.

Read my full review of Soul Out of Office THC Seltzer

Best THC Drink Cocktail Alternative: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

These THC cocktail packets taste cocktail-adjacent instead of like sparkling juice with weed in it. Spruce’s Packets work because it commits fully to the cocktail angle instead of pretending to be a seltzer. The rosemary, citrus, and bitter flavor combinations feel much closer to a real mixed drink than most canned THC beverages on the market. This is for people who want the ritual of making a cocktail, and not just the buzz.

Read my full review of Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

Best THC Drink Variety Pack: Mood THC Drink Variety Pack

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

This one comes as a useful variety pack that lets you sample and figure out whether you prefer sodas, seltzers, lighter flavors, or sweeter THC drinks. Mood’s lineup is all over the place in the best way possible. The sodas are sweeter and nostalgic while the seltzers stay cleaner and more sessionable. I especially liked that this pack actually helps newer THC drinkers figure out what lane they belong in without committing to a full case of one flavor.

Best New THC Drink: Summit’s THC Seltzers

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Summit feels like the THC equivalent of a modern hard seltzer brand. Cleaner branding, stronger effects, sharper carbonation, and flavors that are designed to be crushed cold socially. I liked that these actually hit without completely sacrificing drinkability, which is still surprisingly rare in this category.

Read my full review of Summit THC Seltzer

Best THC Drink With Adaptogenic Mushrooms: Upstate Elevator THC SpRITz

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Most mushroom THC drinks feel gimmicky. Upstate Elevator’s THC Spritz doesn’t. The adaptogens combined with the supplement ingredients, magnesium glycinate, GABA, and l-theanine, pair well with the cannabinoid blend instead of reading random wellness buzzwords thrown onto a can. The Yuzu Lemonade flavor also avoids the earthy aftertaste a lot of mushroom drinks struggle with. I call this a functional “lemon tek.”

Best Wine Replacement: Cycling Frog Black Currant THC Seltzer

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

A dark berry THC drink that weirdly captures the social and sensory experience of drinking sweeter red wine, Cycling Frog’s Black Currant flavor was one of the biggest surprises out of everything I tried. The darker berry flavor, subtle carbonation, and mellow 1:1 THC + CBD ratio make it feel weirdly close to drinking something like Stella Rosa Black. I literally described it as “experientially hacking wine.” It also ended up making perfect sense why this became Cycling Frog’s best-selling flavor.

Read my full review for Cycling Frog THC Seltzer

Best Aperol Replacement: Cann Spritz

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

This one is a bitter-orange THC spritz that scratches the exact same social itch as Aperol without trying to literally imitate alcohol. Cann Spritz absolutely understands the aperitivo assignment. Bitter orange, softer bubbles, lower-dose THC, and a social high that feels designed for patios, snacks, and slowly drinking with friends. This is one of the few THC drinks that naturally fits into an actual cocktail hour vibe instead of feeling like a novelty weed product.

Read my full review for the Cann Spritz

Best Warm THC Drink: Mood Sleep Hot Cocoa

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Most THC drinks are obviously designed for parties or social settings. Mood’s Sleep Hot Cocoa goes the complete opposite direction. Warm, chocolatey, melatonin-assisted, and genuinely cozy instead of tasting like weed cocoa. This feels like a legitimate nighttime routine product, even though it comes off initially as novelty.

Read my full review for Mood Sleep Hot Cocoa

Bottoms Up on these THC DrinkS

The biggest thing I realized after trying all these THC drinks is that cannabis beverages are getting mainstream. They’re becoming replacements for specific drinking rituals people already have.

There are THC drinks for wine people. THC drinks for hard seltzer people. THC drinks for mocktail people. THC drinks for staying home and watching movies. THC drinks for socializing without waking up hungover the next morning.

You Might Also Dig