I Replaced My Lunch Beer With Soul’s Out of Office THC Seltzer and Stayed Weirdly Productive

THC drinks don’t all do the same thing anymore. Some are made to hit hard after only a couple sips. Others try to layer in several ingredients to shape and market the experience. Then there’s a group that keeps things light… low-dose, balanced, and meant to sit in the background. Soul’s Out of Office Drinks are in that third category.

Out of Office Drinks are made with simple and clean ingredients, like carbonated spring water. It’s a beverage that’s meant to replace a sugary drink, beer, or an alcoholic spritzer. These can be enjoyed straight from the can or mixed into your favorite mocktail. Its lineup is straightforward with only two flavors: Cucumber Melon Lime and Raspberry Lemonade, both with a THC + CBD blend. The difference comes down to the three doses offered, but all follow a 1:2, THC to CBD ratio, so CBD is doing the heavy lifting.

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Here’s how that actually plays out, Out of Office.

TL;DR — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a light, controlled THC drink you can have more than one of, and if you’re trying to replace alcoholic beverages

you want a light, controlled THC drink you can have more than one of, and if you’re trying to replace alcoholic beverages Skip it if: you’re looking for something strong and noticeable, or just something cheaper

you’re looking for something strong and noticeable, or just something cheaper Best part: easy to function during the day and in social settings, clean ingredients, low sugar

easy to function during the day and in social settings, clean ingredients, low sugar Biggest drawback: might feel too subtle if you have a tolerance, priced by dosage (more expensive for higher THC/CBD)

How I Tested Out of Office Drinks

I tested both flavors, Cucumber Melon Lime and Raspberry Lemonade, on a casual and low-key workday at home when I’d normally grab a drink with lunch. I purposefully drank these during work hours to see if I felt the need to actually be out of office, as the name suggests.

I had them straight from the fridge and spaced them out to see how easy they were to pace, and whether they held up across multiple cans. I also paid attention to how noticeable the difference was between the 2.5mg THC and 5mg THC versions. I tried the 2.5mg (Single) version first, mid-day during lunch time. I followed that up with the same shortly after. Then I tried the 5mg (Double) version a couple hours later before clocking out for the day.

For context, I’ve tried a range of THC drinks, from microdose seltzers to max-dose dispensary beverages. Some are made to stay lighter, others hit more like a truck. This sits firmly on the very subtle and very controlled side.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink Out of Office, in The Office

A can of Out of Office boasts a “Sparkling THC” title, front and top-center, so you’re not wondering if it’s a seltzer or soda, or anything else. And yes, there’s a difference. While I was drinking this, I learned that sparkling water is naturally carbonated from a spring (as the ingredients list), while seltzer is water that is artificially carbonated. That alone made me enjoy this experience even more since I actually felt the difference. The bubbles are softer and smoother than a typical seltzer. It’s still crisp, but just less aggressive and less nasally.

These are clean, low-sugar drinks that don’t feel heavy or too sweet. They stay light from start to finish and don’t hit hard. I started feeling calmer within 30 minutes of drinking two cans of the microdose version (2.5mg THC).

Cucumber Melon Lime (2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD)

Picture this: chrome condensation on a cold can, the iridescent Out of Office logo reflecting the bright noon-sun, the soft hiss from cracking it open. For a moment there, I really felt like I was OOO from work. Then I took a sip… it’s like fizzy cucumber water from a high-end spa. The cucumber flavor comes forward and keeps it light, while the lime adds just enough acidity to keep it from feeling flat. I quickly found a stray lime and squeezed it directly into the can. Now that offered a puckering bite. If I had some mint, I’d turn it into a mojito. It gives a lime-flavored High Noon vibe without the alcohol buzz. I really felt cool as a cucumber.

Raspberry Lemonade (5mg THC + 10mg CBD)

Any time I read lemonade, I immediately assume it’s going to have heaps of sugar. But I like that Out of Office’s take on it is not overly sweet and uses organic raw agave nectar only to achieve the vibe. The Raspberry Lemonade flavor has a fruit-tart profile with soft berry sweetness upfront, followed by a crisp lemonade-style acidity on the back end. The Italian lemon extract comes through here, giving it a sharper and more natural citrus edge. I can envision this mixing very well with muddled raspberries and homemade lemonade.

Both flavors avoid that overly processed taste a lot of THC beverages fall into. The combination of light carbonation, low sugar, and a simple ingredient base makes them easy to keep drinking.

They feel closer to something you’d grab from the sparkling water or cold beer aisle than a cannabis product. I can really see this being a solid alcohol replacement, even though I say that for most cannabis drinks. But Out of Office Drinks in particular have that flavor profile that can truly (pun intended) replace an alcoholic beverage.

Office Breakdown of Effects & DoseS

Soul offers three versions, or doses of the Out of Office Drink: Single, Double, and Triple. They all follow a 1:2, THC to CBD ratio. This set up promotes a consistent and leveled feeling rather than getting high. The CBD does most of the work here. It keeps things steady and takes the edge off, especially in social settings. It just chills you out. You’re cool, calm, and collected, but not thinking about it. That’s what makes these work as a true daytime or social drink. You can have one, or two, without things escalating.

The Single | 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD

2.5mg THC is a microdose. It’s barely there in the best way. You feel a slight sense of calm from the CBD, but it stays in the background. You can potentially throw back multiple cans of this version.

The Double | 5mg THC + 10mg CBD

5mg THC is considered low-dose. It is more noticeable for a newer consumer or for someone with a lower tolerance. But you can still feel in control. It doesn’t build into anything overwhelming with the CBD helping balance it.

The Triple | 10mg THC + 20mg CBD

10mg THC is an average single dose amount for a frequent or experienced consumer. The higher 20mg CBD content really sets the tone in keeping things calm and stress-free. I didn’t get to try this particular SKU, but I imagine it’s similar to stacking some of the lower dose cans like I did, just with extra liquid intake.

Overall, this is something I’d reach for instead of a mojito or a hard seltzer flavored like one.

Out of Office Drinks at a Glance

Dose per can:

Single = 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD

Double = 5mg THC + 10mg CBD

Triple = 10mg THC + 20mg CBD

Flavors: Cucumber Melon Lime and Raspberry Lemonade

Dietary notes: 7g sugar, gluten-free, carbonated spring water, organic raw agave nectar, Himalayan pink salt

Best for:

Daytime use

Social settings

Low-dose THC consumers

Health-conscious consumers

Pros:

Low calories, low sugar

Clean ingredients

Easy-to-drink and mix flavors

Controlled, predictable effects,

Hangover-free

Easy to pace

Cons:

Too subtle for higher tolerance consumers

More expensive than other brands

Not built for a strong effect

Things to Consider Before Drinking Out of Office

Dose matters more than anything here. At 2.5mg–5mg THC, you’re in micro to low-dose territory. That’s very different from a standard 10mg THC drink. Adding CBD changes things even more. It smoothens out the experience even more and keeps it from feeling anything remotely psychoactive. That’s what you’re getting here: a controlled and predictable version of a THC + CBD drink, that’s just more or less normal, almost non-infused drink. You can have one (or many) and keep going about your day and/or night without thinking about it.

Out of Office Drinks are made with premium ingredients, but they come at a premium cost. A 6-pack runs $37.00 for 2.5mg THC, $55.00 for 5mg THC, and $60.00 for 10mg THC. That puts the 10mg THC version at $10 per can, which is higher than a lot of comparable THC drinks. They also offer 12-pack and 24-pack options that bring the per-can price down, but pricing still scales with dosage, which is something to note.

You don’t really see that kind of structure with alcohol. Stronger products might cost more overall. But within the same format, you’re not usually paying per can based directly on ABV %, or potency in this use-case. There are frequent sales and promos offered on Soul’s website, so the price could be lower than face value. Just don’t forget to check during check out.

The Bottom Line

Soul’s Out of Office drinks are formulated to stay out of the way, especially out of your head. The low-dose THC and doubled CBD keep things calm, easy to manage, and genuinely usable in social settings or low-key workdays. The flavors are clean, with the Raspberry Lemonade feeling more satisfying of the two, while the Cucumber Melon Lime keeps things lighter and more refreshing.

If you want something light you can actually keep drinking, this works. If you’re looking for something stronger and cheaper, you’ll probably want something else.