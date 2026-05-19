I Tried BREZ OG Micro, the Lemony THC Drink That’s So Subtle It’s Practically Gaslighting You (In a Good Way)

At 2.5mg THC, BREZ’s OG drink is a true microdose. It’s also developed around more than just THC.

Drinks in this range usually need support to feel like anything at all, which is why more brands are layering in higher CBD, terpenes, and functional mushrooms like lion’s mane. The goal is to shape the experience rather than rely on dose alone. That only works if everything stays balanced. At this level, there isn’t much room for error. If the formulation is off, the effect can fade out before you finish the can or come off in a way that feels uneven.

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BREZ has been working in this range longer than most. Before microdosed THC drinks became the default, they were already building around lower doses and layering in functional ingredients to fill the gaps. That approach carries through in the OG Micro. The THC and CBD are fast-acting, the citrus flavor stays authentic to the Italian lemon, and the formula holds steady from start to finish.

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a microdose THC drink you can sip without committing to getting high

you want a microdose THC drink you can sip without committing to getting high Skip it if: you have a tolerance or want something more noticeable

you have a tolerance or want something more noticeable Best part: consistent, clear-headed, focused, productive, easy to pace

consistent, clear-headed, focused, productive, easy to pace Biggest drawback: subtle to the point where most people won’t feel much

At $5 per can, the taste is great, there’s no THC buzz, the CBD chills you out, and the lion’s mane keeps you focused and productive. And it’s a solid alcohol substitute for those who need that.

How I Tested BREZ OG Micro

I tested with four cans of BREZ served cold, over the course of a day, mostly in situations where I’d normally have a drink. That included a lunch break during work and a work-heavy evening where I wanted something in the background without losing focus.

For context, I’ve tried a range of THC beverages, from higher-dose dispensary drinks to other hemp-derived options in the 2–10mg range. Microdose drinks can feel clean and controlled, completely forgettable, or even slightly annoying—usually when they’re overloaded with added extracts or terpenes that don’t mix well, and especially if the quality or amount is off.

I tested this both as a single can and by stacking a second to see how much control you actually have over the experience.

Drinking Brez is a Breeze

Out of the fridge, it tastes like a carbonated, zingy Sprite with slight spice and floral notes, with the Italian lemon adding a sharper, more acidic edge. I paired it with an underripe, light green lemon to bring out more of that bite. I didn’t have ginger beer on hand, but it would work well here if you wanted to push it into mocktail territory. There’s barely any herbal undertone from the hemp and mushroom extract. It stays subtle, which helps. Overall, it’s one of the more pleasant cannabis drinks I’ve had in a while.

You’re not getting high off this. At only 2.5mg THC, that’s expected. What you do notice is a small shift. Things feel a bit more locked in, and a little easier to stay on track and focused. At this dose, the extract blend matters more than the THC by itself. The THC is there, but it’s very light, and then the 5mg CBD and lion’s mane shape the rest of it. The CBD keeps things calm, and the lion’s mane seems to make it clearer instead of hazy. You don’t really drift away. It’s a subtle onset, and it doesn’t last that long, but it shows up in a different way than a typical THC beverage. You’re not anticipating a buildup to a particular feeling or high. It’s focused on steadiness and maintaining the flow as a new and improved baseline.

One thing that’s missing is any detail on how much lion’s mane is actually in here. It’s listed, but not quantified. For something that’s clearly part of the positioning, it would be useful to know the milligram amount, or at least see more transparency on the ingredient panel in future versions.

It comes in a 7.5-ounce can, which fits the dose. You’re not committing to much, and it’s easy to finish without thinking about it. I don’t always want to get through a full highball-sized drink, so I’m a fan of this smaller amount.

Straight from the can, it stays light the whole way through. You notice a slight shift by the end, but nothing that takes over. When mixed with lemon juice, ginger beer, or Sprite, it holds up better than expected. The lemon and elderflower don’t disappear, so you can treat it more like a beverage base. That’s also where it works as an alcohol substitute. You can have more than one without things ramping up too quickly. It’s easy to pace and taste, which is really the point.

BREZ OG Micro at a Glance

Dose per can: 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBD + lion’s mane extract

Flavor: lemon elderflower

Dietary notes: 8g sugar per can

Best for:

Microdosing THC

Alcohol alternatives

Light chores around the house

Low-key daytime settings

Pros:

Consistent, predictable experience

Clean, balanced flavor

Easy to pace and stack

Cons:

Too subtle for higher tolerance users

Lion’s mane content isn’t disclosed

Not made for a noticeable high

Things to Consider Before Buying THC Microdose Drinks

Dose matters more than anything in this category. A 2.5mg THC drink like this will feel very different depending on your tolerance. For some people, it’s enough to notice. For others, nothing will happen.

Onset is another factor. Drinks tend to hit faster than traditional edibles, but they also wear off quicker. That makes them easier to control, but it also means you might reach for another one sooner than you would with a gummy. The biggest mistake is expecting all THC drinks to behave the same. They don’t.

On a legal level, hemp-derived THC still sits in a regulatory gray area. Laws vary by state and continue to change, which can affect accessibility.

The Brez-y Bottom Line

BREZ OG Micro does exactly what it sets out to do. At 2.5mg THC, it stays controlled, steady, and easy to manage. The combination of CBD and lion’s mane keeps the experience clear and usable instead of distracting. It won’t deliver a noticeable high, and it isn’t trying to. If you want something you can sip, stack, and move through your day or night with, it works. If you’re looking for something stronger, you’ll need something else, or plan on having more than one.