I Tried the Spruce THC Cocktail Packet That Won’t Wreck You—It’ll Just Smooth Things Out

THC drink mix packets are quietly becoming one of the fastest-growing corners of cannabis, and not because people suddenly forgot how to roll joints or crack open a can. It’s convenience. It’s control. And to be real, it’s a little bit of laziness in the best way possible. Aren’t us stoners supposed to be lazy anyway?

Over the past few years, we’ve watched cannabis drinks evolve from sugary, inconsistent novelty products into something closer to an actual ritual—low-dose, sessionable, and designed to slot into your existing habits (and cup holder). Think less “stoned off a mystery lemonade” and more “this replaces your nightly glass of wine.” Brands like Cann, Artet, and even newer packet-based formats are pushing cannabis into that same lifestyle lane.

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Spruce’s THC Cocktail Packets are very much part of that evolution, but they take it one step further. Instead of a ready-to-drink can, you get a tiny flavored packet shaped like a mini bottle (yes, it’s a little cute), filled with a 3mg THC + 6mg CBD liquid formula that you mix into whatever fruity drink you want.

At first glance, it feels like peak over-optimization. Are we really at the point where we don’t even want to crack open a drink? But after actually using them, it clicks. It’s upgrading whatever you already have on hand and not replacing an actual bottle or canned beverage. And with added ingredients like lion’s mane, cordyceps, magnesium L-threonate and inositol (Vitamin B8), it’s more of a “functional nightcap” than just another THC beverage.

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha haq

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy this if you want a low-effort, low-dose 1:2 THC + CBD drink that actually feels intentional and a little more wellness-forward. Skip it if you prefer stronger effects or don’t want to play mixologist at all.

Dosage: 3mg THC + 6mg CBD per packet

Flavors: Citrus, Grapefruit Rosemary, Raspberry Lemon Passionflower



Biggest strengths: Flexible, controlled dosing with a genuinely smooth, functional feel.

Biggest drawback: It can seem like a chore if you have to mix this into something.

How I Tested Spruce Packets

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha haq

I tested these over a couple days, mostly in the exact scenario they’re clearly designed for: winding down at home, already in comfortable clothes, not trying to overthink anything.

I mixed them into:

Sparkling water (baseline test)

Tart cherry juice (Sleepy Girl mocktail upgrade)

A couple of lazy “whatever’s in the fridge” mocktails

For context, I’ve tried pretty much every format in this category—canned beverages, powdered mixes, other liquid packets similar to this, and even straight tinctures dropped into drinks—all in various doses of THC and CBD. So the benchmark here isn’t “does it work,” it’s “how does it compare to everything else fighting for the same use case?”

The Nightcap That Requires Almost No Effort

What stands out immediately is how easy these are to work into your routine. There’s no commitment. You’re not cracking open a full can and deciding “this is my whole vibe for the next hour.” You’re just adding it to whatever you were already going to drink. That flexibility is the whole product.

Flavor-wise, they land exactly where they should: familiar, slightly elevated, and easy to pair. Citrus and raspberry lemon are safe plays, but Grapefruit Rosemary is the one that actually feels like it belongs in a “cocktail” context. They are a little sweet, clocking in at 7+ grams of sugar, which matters, especially if you’re mixing into something like sparkling water or juice. I felt some stickiness from the product when it got on my hand, so be mindful of that. It also works surprisingly well as a THC + CBD version of the viral “Sleepy Girl” mocktail if you mix it with tart cherry juice, which leans into that wind-down use case even more.

The bigger story here is the effect. At 3mg THC + 6mg CBD, this is firmly in low-dose territory, so it’s not trying to get you high. But it is trying to take the edge off and it does that really well. There’s a noticeable softening of stress without that “oh, I’m definitely high” moment.

What I appreciated most is is how the added supplements actually show up. Magnesium L-threonate is often associated with relaxation and cognitive wind-down, and inositol (Vitamin B8) is commonly linked to mood regulation. It also brings in functional mushrooms like lion’s mane and cordyceps—typically tied to focus and sustained energy—which sounds counterintuitive for a nightcap, but here they act more as “clear-headed” than stimulating. You obviously don’t feel these individually, but together they create something that feels like a gentle decompression, rather than just a THC buzz. It ends up feeling more like a wellness shot than a traditional THC drink, which makes the format make a lot more sense. Compared to something like Cann Roadies (another THC packet I reviewed), or even higher-dose drinks, Spruce feels more personal. Less “let’s hang,” more “I’m done for the day.”

Spruce THC Packets at a Glance

Best For: Low-dose users, weeknight wind-downs, and anyone who wants a flexible THC option without committing to a full drink

Pros:

Easy to dose and customize

Functional ingredients actually make sense

Light, clean flavors that mix well

Doesn’t feel overly intoxicating

Cons:

Too mild for higher-tolerance users

Requires a mixer (not truly grab-and-go)

Slightly gimmicky packaging

Price + Where to Buy: 10 Pack available via Spruce for $59

What to Know Before Buying THC Drink Mixes

Not all THC drinks—or drink mixes—are built the same, and this category is still a bit of a regulatory gray zone.

First, dosage matters more here than almost anywhere else in cannabis. A 3mg THC dose like Spruce uses is intentionally conservative. For newer users, that’s ideal. For experienced users, it might barely register. This is something you need to know going in.

Second, “hemp-derived” THC products (which many drink mixes fall under) operate differently than dispensary products. They’re federally legal under certain thresholds, but state-level rules are changing quickly. Some states are already cracking down on THC beverages and similar formats, especially when it comes to shipping and retail availability. Spruce is low-dose enough to be able to ship in all 50 states.

Finally, onset can vary depending on what you mix it with. Liquids tend to hit faster than traditional edibles, so adding Spruce’s packets to sugary drinks or alcohol alternatives can subtly change how quickly you feel it. THC and CBD are fatty molecules, so they bind to anything else that’s fatty, yielding slightly stronger and quicker effects.

This category rewards intention. If you know what you want—a light, functional effect—you’ll have a much better experience.

Bottoms Up, Bottom Line

PHOTO CREDIT: Maha haq

Spruce THC Cocktail Packets aren’t trying to be the strongest or the flashiest option in the THC drink space, and that’s exactly why they work.

They’re built for a very specific moment: when you’re done with the day, not trying to overthink anything, and just want something that takes the edge off without knocking you out. The added functional mushrooms, magnesium, and inositol give it a slightly more “put together” feel than most low-dose drinks, and the format makes it easy to use without committing to a full beverage.

If you’re expecting a noticeable high, this probably isn’t it. But if you want something that quietly does its job and fits into your routine without friction, it’s one of the more dialed-in options out there.

It’s lazy, but in a smart way.