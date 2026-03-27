These Tiny THC Packets for Lazy People Let You Spike Your Own Drink

Most THC drinks are trying to fit into drinking culture. They want to be something you sip, something social, something that replaces alcohol in a way that feels familiar. Cann Roadies are doing something different. These are small, pre-measured THC packets—basically the cannabis and hemp version of a sauce packet. You tear one open, squeeze it into whatever you’re already having, and that’s it. No measuring, no guesswork, and no commitment to a full beverage. It’s not really a drink—it’s something you add to one.

It’s also way more discreet than most THC drinks and edibles. It looks like nothing, takes two seconds to use, and doesn’t draw attention the way opening a can, carrying a bottle, or opening a mylar bag of gummies does.

Videos by VICE

These THC drink mixers are one of the more low-profile ways to carry THC around. You can throw a few packets in your pocket and not think about it, which isn’t really the case with cans, bottles, or even most edibles. It’s especially useful in places where bringing a drink isn’t practical or where anything that looks like cannabis feels a little too obvious.

Cann Roadies are closer to a liquid edible than a traditional THC beverage—only they’re flexible, discreet, and easier to control.

Choose Your Lane: Cann Roadies OPTIONS

Cann has two versions of Roadies. The original flavored packets (2mg THC + 4mg CBD) lean into microdosing and flavor pairing. They also contain sugar. On the other hand, the newer Naked Hi Boy version (released in August 2025) bumps that up to 5mg THC and removes the flavor entirely. Plus, it’s sugar-free.

Cann Roadie comes in five flavors:

There is virtually no flavor in the newer version.

Although THC drinks are growing, they still come with some friction. Figuring out dose, committing to a full serving, or waiting too long to feel anything can be factors. A format like the Naked Hi Boy strips most of that away.

Regardless if which lane you choose, either are best for on-the-go and discreet use. If you’re looking for something low dose or you’re a beginner, this is a good route to take.

How I Tested Cann Roadies

I tested Roadies across three different scenarios to see how they hold up beyond just convenience. Most sessions involved 1 to 2 packets, putting me in the 2mg to 10mg THC range.

Cann Roadie: I tried the flavored version in two scenarios. Once at a social dinner as a quick drink additive, and another time while traveling on a plane.

Cann Naked Hi Boy: I tried the Naked version at home in a salad with dressing.

I compared them mentally to both standard edibles and canned THC drinks, since those are the closest substitutes in terms of use case.

What It’s Like to Use Cann Roadies

The main thing Roadies gets right is that they remove almost all friction. That said, the packets can be a little tricky to open at first, you might need scissors, but once you get it, they work as intended.

You don’t have to think about it. There’s no pouring, no measuring, no “do I want a whole can?” moment. You just tear it open and squeeze it out onto whatever you think would work.

Each one is sweetened. If the flavors don’t line up with what you’re adding it to, it can taste off pretty quickly. I tried the Ginger Lemongrass and mixed it into ginger beer to match the flavor profile, which worked very well. But, you won’t always have something that pairs well on hand, so you’re still working within a lane.

That’s less of an issue with the Naked version, which avoids that issue entirely.

Comparing cann roadies to thc drinks and edibles

Onset is noticeably faster than a traditional edible. I was feeling two packets in the 15 to 20 minute range, which makes it much easier to pace. You’re not stuck waiting an hour wondering if you took too much. You can actually adjust in real time.

The experience itself is clean and predictable. With the flavored versions (2mg THC), it’s more of a gentle lift—closer to a microdose. On its own, a single packet is pretty subtle. It didn’t do much for me, but newer consumers will likely feel a slight buzz. Because the format is so subtle, it’s easy to underestimate at first. I didn’t really feel it until I took a third packet.

The 5mg Naked version pushes it closer to something you can actually feel, while still staying controlled and manageable. I also tried the 5mg Naked Hi Boy packet in a salad—something Cann suggests on their Roadies page—and it actually worked pretty well, especially since the unflavored version doesn’t interfere with the taste. That’s really where the versatility comes in.

Compared to canned THC drinks, this is more about utility than experience. Consider it transactional. You’re using it to get an effect, not because you enjoy the process.

First, onset. THC beverages typically hit faster than edibles, and that holds true here. Instead of waiting 45 to 90 minutes, you’re usually feeling something within 15 to 20 minutes. That makes a big difference in how you dose. You can adjust as you go instead of committing upfront.

Second, control. Because the dose is small and repeatable, formats like this are better suited for microdosing—building effects gradually instead of committing to a full edible all at once.

Third, cost and efficiency. A typical THC drink runs around $6 per can, while Roadies land closer to about $3 to $5 per packet, and even less in bulk. That makes them a more practical option if you’re trying to stay in that low-dose range without stacking multiple full drinks.

The tradeoff is that you lose some of the experience. Drinks can feel more social. Edibles can feel more immersive. Roadies sit somewhere in between, but lean heavily toward function over form.

The Bottom Line

Cann Roadies are less about creating a great drink and more about making THC as easy as possible to use.

They’re convenient, controlled, and genuinely useful—especially if you want something low-dose that you can work into your routine without thinking too much about it.

The newer 5mg Naked version is what really makes this product click. It removes the flavor limitations, cuts out the sugar, and gives you a dose that feels usable, while still keeping everything that makes Roadies convenient. The versatility of being able to turn most drinks or even certain foods into an edible is what really sets it apart from other formats.

The flavored versions are fine if you’re specifically looking to microdose or want something more flavor-forward. But if you’re choosing between the two, the Naked Roadies are the more practical and versatile option.