The Best THC Mixers Will Have You Swearing Off Booze for Good

THC mixers are the DIY lane of cannabis consumption: packets, syrups, spritz-style concentrates, and portable add-ins that let you dose sparkling water, mocktails, lemonade, iced tea, soda, or even food. Some are made for low-dose sipping, some are built to replace a cocktail, and some are best used as boosters when your THC drink tastes good but barely does anything.

Because THC drinks are great until you realize you don’t always want a whole can, a fixed flavor, or whatever dose the brand decided made sense. Sometimes you just want to turn the drink already in your hand into a weed drink. Other times, you want something you can add to a sauce, salad dressing, or snack without making a whole beverage production out of it. That’s where these THC drink mixers come in.

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Choosing the best one for you depends on what vibe you’re going for. Looking for an easy cannabis cocktail mixer? Spruce is ready to rip open and stir into a functional mocktail. Want to get high as shit off a caesar salad? Cann Roadies Naked Hi Boy can be added to almost anything, including food. Going California sober? Cann Spritz is the THC-laced alcohol alternative that understands the aperitivo ritual. And MOOD’s Wild Cherry THC Syrup is the best syrup-style mixer for people who want to build a drink from scratch or boost one that already exists, making that Coke at the movies hit like never before.

Tip: Start low, especially keeping in mind that some THC products are fast-acting (~15 minutes onset) and some are traditionally slower (~90 minutes onset). Mixers can feel casual because they go into normal drinks or food, but they are still edibles.

Best THC Mixers Snapshot

Best THC MIXER overall: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

If you ask me, ease of use and portability makes for a peak cannabis mocktail mixer, and these Spruce THC Cocktail Packets were the easiest-to-use mixer that I’ve tried so far. The format does most of the thinking for you: a portable packet that you can grab and go, quickly and discreetly making any beverage into an alcohol alternative cocktail that’s perfect for socializing or vibing solo.

Each bottle-shaped packet contains a single microdose serving of 3mg THC + 6mg CBD, so you are not eyeballing, counting drops, or wondering whether you just made your drink way too strong. You rip open the packet, mix it into a drink, and suddenly your sparkling water has a function.

The better angle though, is that Spruce is not just a THC and CBD additive. The packets also include functional ingredients like lion’s mane, cordyceps, magnesium L-threonate, and inositol, also known as Vitamin B8. That puts Spruce in the functional cannabis drink lane: part microdose THC mixer, and part wellness-coded mocktail helper. It gives the product more of a reason to exist beyond simply making a seltzer more interesting.

This is the pick for people who want to literally spruce up a drink with cannabis that feels intentional without requiring bartender effort. The flavors help too. Citrus, Grapefruit Rosemary, and Raspberry Lemon Passionflower sound like drinks you would order on purpose, not random edible flavors pretending to be cocktails. Spruce makes the most sense when you want something light, controlled, and easy to repeat.

It is not the strongest mixer in the lineup, and that is part of the point. This is for the person who wants to take the edge off in a subtle way, keep the dose measured, and still feel like they made themselves a real drink. If you are looking for a heavier edible effect, this probably is not the one. If you want a microdose packet that makes your mocktail feel like it came with a little extra purpose, Spruce is the easiest place to start.

Best for: low-effort, microdose THC drinks, beginners, functional ingredients

low-effort, microdose THC drinks, beginners, functional ingredients Mixer type: single-serve liquid cocktail packet

single-serve liquid cocktail packet Dose: 3mg THC + 6mg CBD per packet

3mg THC + 6mg CBD per packet Best pairing: sparkling water, lemonade, mocktails

sparkling water, lemonade, mocktails The catch: Not the pick if you want a stronger effect

Read my full review of Spruce THC Cocktail Packets here.

Best Alcohol alternative THC Mixer: Cann Spritz

PHOTO CREDIT: MAHA HAQ

Cann Spritz is the best THC mixer to replace alcohol because it understands that sometimes alcohol-free people miss the ritual more than they miss the booze: the glass, the bubbles, the bitter-sweet flavor, the slow sipping, the feeling of having a real Aperol Spritz drink in your hand.

That is why this pick is more distinctly suited as an alcohol replacement than the THC packets or a canned drinks. Cann Spritz is a THC aperitif, which gives it a more specific drinking purpose. Add it to something bubbly, pour it over ice, drop in some sliced oranges, and it scratches the same itch as an actual Aperol Spritz without forcing you into the next-day hangover.

This is the one I would go for before dinner, during a long hang, or any time the goal is to participate in the drink ritual without committing to alcohol. It is not trying to be the strongest edible in the room. The lighter dose is part of what makes it work. You can sip slowly, have a couple glasses of it, snack aggressively, and still feel like you are having an actual adult beverage.

The flavor is on point here. Cann Spritz gives you that bitter-sweet, Sicilian blood orange, aperitivo vibe that makes the drink feel like a cocktail more than a mocktail. It makes sense for people who like the idea of an Aperol Spritz, but don’t want the alcohol—or the hangover.

Best for: direct alcohol replacement, aperitivo hour, social sipping

direct alcohol replacement, aperitivo hour, social sipping Mixer type: Aperol-flavored THC spritz drink mixer

Aperol-flavored THC spritz drink mixer Dose: 17 suggested servings of ~3.5mg THC per drink/glass

17 suggested servings of ~3.5mg THC per drink/glass Best pairing: sparkling water, orange juice, ice, citrus garnish

sparkling water, orange juice, ice, citrus garnish The catch: The entire bottle is 60mg THC, so a single serving is a micro to low-dose.

Read my full review of Cann Spritz here.

Best unflavored thc Mixer: Cann Roadies Naked Hi Boy

Photo credit: Cann

Cann’s Naked Hi Boy is the most versatile THC mixer and most flexible to use since it’s formulated without flavoring or sugar. It can be included into anything you can drink or eat. These 5mg THC packets are portable, controlled, and easy to keep in a bag until the moment you need it.

The Naked version is not locked into a flavor profile like the other Cann Roadies. You can add it to sparkling water, soda, iced tea, lemonade, or a nonalcoholic drink at a bar, but the real advantage is that it can go beyond beverages. If the pairing makes sense, you can mix it into food too. Think salad dressing, sauces, dips, or anything where a neutral-ish THC add-in makes more sense than opening a full cannabis drink. Personally, I used it in salad dressing as Cann’s website suggests, and it actually worked in infusing it.

That is what makes Naked Hi Boy useful: they make THC modular. You can keep the dose casual, bring it with you, and add it to whatever you are already eating or drinking. While you can, this is not really about creating the most impressive cannabis cocktail. I would consider this more about making THC easier to work into real life without carrying around a whole can or a bag of edibles.

The Naked version also helps if you are picky about flavor. Some THC mixers taste like they are fighting the drink underneath. Naked Hi Boy gives you more room to choose the base yourself, whether that is a flavored seltzer, a lemonade, a salad dressing, or a sauce that could use a small THC upgrade. That flexibility is exactly why it earns the most versatile spot.

Best for: portability, discreet use, social settings, adding THC to drinks or food

portability, discreet use, social settings, adding THC to drinks or food Mixer type: single-serve THC packet to squeeze into drink or food

single-serve THC packet to squeeze into drink or food Dose: 5mg THC per packet

5mg THC per packet Best pairing: seltzer, soda, iced tea, lemonade, salad dressing, sauces

seltzer, soda, iced tea, lemonade, salad dressing, sauces The catch: The final experience depends on what you mix it into.

Read my review of Cann Roadies and Naked Hi Boy here.

Best THC Syrup Mixer: MOOD Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup is the best syrup mixer because its pourability gives you the most control over the dosage. Packets are convenient, but syrup is better when you want to customize your dose. You can start with the measuring cup it comes with, with lined measurement increments from 2.5mL to 10mL (one teaspoon is around 5mL). Then pour your desired dose into seltzer, lemonade, iced tea, cola, or a mocktail, and adjust from there instead of being locked into one pre-measured packet.

The Wild Cherry flavor is concentrated, a little bit like cough syrup or cherry grenadine, making it better as a THC drink booster and mixer rather than a base for an elegant THC cocktail. But I did make an alcohol-free Dirty Shirley mocktail out of this, and the syrup worked great as a cherry grenadine replacement.

The customizable dose means it can be added to a low-dose canned THC drink to kick things up a notch. This syrup can really bring an already existing THC drink up a level. But because of its strong sugary profile, it works best with complementary flavors: cherry, cola, citrus, berry, lemonade, fruit punch, or any THC beverage that could use a sweeter, cherry-like stronger kick. That makes it different from the other mixers in the roundup: beyond making a drink from scratch, this can also upgrade one that already exists.

The formula is doing more than just THC here. MOOD lists Delta-9 THC + CBD + Delta-8 THC, vitamin B6, and green tea extracted caffeine. That gives it more of an upbeat, euphoric drink profile than a straight couch-lock edible. The green tea caffeine also means this is probably not the syrup I would take right before bed—it’s definitely better for a social or creative daytime vibe.

This is the pick for people who want a stronger mixer, faster-acting nano THC, and more control over the final dose. It does require more attention than a packet because you are measuring syrup instead of ripping open a sachet. But if you want to build a THC lemonade, boost a weak cannabis seltzer, or make a mocktail feel more like an edible high, MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup is the most useful syrup-style option in the lineup.

Best for: boosting weak THC drinks, customizable mocktails that use cherry grenadine

boosting weak THC drinks, customizable mocktails that use cherry grenadine Mixer type: nano/fast-acting THC syrup

nano/fast-acting THC syrup Dose: 6.25mg THC + 12.5mg CBD + 4mg Delta-8 THC + 41mg green tea extract + 23mg caffeine from the green tea, per serving (5ml or 1 teaspoon)

6.25mg THC + 12.5mg CBD + 4mg Delta-8 THC + 41mg green tea extract + 23mg caffeine from the green tea, per serving (5ml or 1 teaspoon) Best pairing: lemonade, cola, cherry seltzer, citrus THC drinks, berry drinks, fruit-forward mocktails

lemonade, cola, cherry seltzer, citrus THC drinks, berry drinks, fruit-forward mocktails The catch: Easy to overdo if you keep “boosting” without tracking the total dose. Can taste like medicine if you take too much.

What to Know Before Buying THC Mixers

What are THC drink mixers?

For the purposes of this article, we are defining THC drink mixers as any THC product that’s designed to be mixed with another beverage for the purposes of making a THC cocktail or mocktail. That includes pre-dosed concentrate packets as well as bottled, flavored cocktail mixers like Cann Spritz.

How do THC mixers work?

In most cases, using THC mixers is as simple as stirring them into your beverage of choice.

It’s important to remember that, even when they feel like something you casually stirred into sparkling water or added to food, THC mixers are still edibles. Onset can vary, but these are nano THC products, which are generally designed to hit faster than traditional edibles. That does not mean you should keep pouring, stirring, or sprinkling until something happens. Start with one serving, give it time, and then decide if you need more.

But, generally speaking, the awesome thing about THC mixers and beverages vs. regular weed edibles is that the onset is much faster, making them a way better party vibe similar to alcohol—you’ll start feeling it as you sip rather than two hours later after you’ve gone to bed.

The other thing to remember is that the base still matters. A THC mixer can improve sparkling water, lemonade, iced tea, soda, a mocktail, or even a salad dressing or dipping sauce, but it cannot save something you already hate. Start with something you actually like, then add the weed.

THC drink mixers vs. THC seltzer: what’s better?

Don’t get me wrong—we love THC drinks and seltzers over here. We’ve even got a whole guide to THC drinks, so you can educate yourself on their wonders. But THC drink mixers are a whole vibe of their own.

The portability (and sneak factor) are unparalleled in the world of weed. Packets like the Spruce THC cocktail mixers are so easy to dump into a water bottle or soda and take wherever you go, turning a mundane outing or boring dinner into a wild and wonderful time.

There’s also a certain versatility to them that allows you to construct your own classy THC cocktails for relaxing at home or sipping at parties—you might just swear off alcohol forever.

Final Sip

So what’s the best THC mixer? Well, that all depends on the kind of edible person you are and how much control you want.

Spruce is the easy, functional packet you can stir into a low-effort, yet elegant mocktail. Cann Roadies Naked Hi Boy is the portable and flexible option you can add to almost anything, including food. Cann Spritz is the alcohol mixer replacement for people who still want the ritual of a proper drink. MOOD’s Wild Cherry THC Syrup is the customizable booster for anyone who wants to make a drink stronger, sweeter, like how grenadine functions in cocktails.

Basically, THC mixers are useful because they let you decide what the edible is. The weed part is just the upgrade. Watch this space for updates as I continue sample and review more THC drink mixers!