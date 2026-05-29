I Tried MOOD’s Wild Cherry THC Syrup, and It’s Basically Weed Grenadine

THC drinks are easy when they come in a can. You crack one open, drink it, and the dose is already decided for you. MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup requires a little more effort, but that’s also what makes it useful. You’re not locked into a pre-measured packet or one canned drink. You can pour it into seltzer, lemonade, cola, iced tea, or a mocktail, then adjust from there. That makes it one of the more customizable THC mixers I’ve tried. It also means you need to pay attention.

Each serving is 5mL, which is about one teaspoon, and contains 6.25mg THC + 12.5mg CBD + 4mg Delta-8 THC, with 41mg green tea extract, and 23mg caffeine from green tea. So this is definitely heavier on the CBD. The bottle comes with a measuring cup (like cough syrups) marked from 2.5mL to 10mL, which helps, because this is not the kind of syrup you should freestyle-pour like grenadine at a bar.

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The Wild Cherry flavor and smell is concentrated, sweet, and a little medicinal in the way cherry syrup can be. If used correctly, then it actually works in its favor. The best use case is as a THC booster or mocktail syrup, especially if you’re making something cherry, cola, citrus, berry, lemonade, or fruit punch-adjacent.

I made an alcohol-free, THC version of a Dirty Shirley with it, and that’s where it hit best. And you bet I’m calling it dirty because it has THC.

TL;DR — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a customizable THC mixer that can boost mocktails or weaker THC drinks

you want a customizable THC mixer that can boost mocktails or weaker THC drinks Skip it if: you hate measuring doses or don’t like cherry syrup flavors

you hate measuring doses or don’t like cherry syrup flavors Best part: you control the pour/dose

you control the pour/dose Biggest drawback: it’s easy to overdo if you keep “boosting” without tracking the dose

How I Tested MOOD’s Wild Cherry THC Syrup

I tested this syrup a few different ways because it doesn’t make sense to review it like a canned THC drink.

First, I took 5mL straight like medicine from the measuring cup without any other fillers that could potentially influence the experience to another direction. I wanted to see how it actually effected me. Second, I used 10mL in an alcohol-free Dirty Shirley canna-cocktail, basically treating it like a cherry grenadine replacement. Then I tried it as a THC additive in simpler THC drinks like Out of Office’s Raspberry Lemonade which is only 2.5mg THC. I wanted to see how much of the flavor came through without other ingredients covering it up, and if I felt the THC get boosted.

Since this is nano THC, thus formulated to be faster-acting, I paid attention to how quickly it started to feel different from a regular edible or gummy.

For context, I’ve tried a lot of THC drinks, packets, syrups, and mixers at this point. I even ranked the best THC mixers. Some are convenient but too locked into one flavor or dose. Others are customizable but annoying to measure. With this, I wanted to see whether the extra control was actually worth the extra attention.

What It’s Like to Actually Take THC Syrup

First off, let me make clear that this is definitely a syrup.

The Wild Cherry flavor is strong, sweet, and concentrated. It’s somewhere in between cherry grenadine and over-the-counter cherry-flavored cough syrup, that is, if you use too much of it. That sounds like a complaint, but it kind of comes with this type of product… it’s cherry syrup.

The trick is using it where that flavor fits in. In a mocktail, it works much better. The best use case for me was an alcohol-free, THC version of a Dirty Shirley cocktail, where the syrup replaced grenadine. Mixed with lemon-lime soda like Sprite, or even just sparkling water, it gives you that sweet cherry backbone without needing alcohol at all.

It also works as a THC booster for drinks that are already THC-infused but feel too weak. That’s probably the most interesting use case here. If you have a canned THC drink that tastes good but doesn’t hit enough, this can bring it up a level without rebuilding the whole drink. Just make sure the flavors work together. Cherry, cola, lemonade, citrus, berry, fruit punch, and sweeter seltzers all work. I would not put this into anything herbal, bitter, cucumber-y, or already delicate tasting.

The measuring cup helps a lot. You can pour 2.5mL if you want a microdose, 5mL for low-dose, or up to 10mL for a solid single-dose if you know exactly what you’re doing. But that freedom is also the catch. With THC packets and cans, the dose is decided. With syrup, the dose is on you.

Effects & Onset

The formula is doing more than THC here. Each 5mL or 1 teaspoon serving has 6.25mg Delta-9 THC + 12.5mg CBD + 4mg Delta-8 THC, and vitamin B6, 41mg green tea extract with 23mg caffeine. That gives it a more upbeat profile than a straight THC edible.

The nano/fast-acting component matters too. This did not feel like waiting around for a gummy to slowly decide whether it wanted to peak at the worst possible time. The effects came on faster at around 20 minutes and felt more beverage-like, and it was even faster when mixed into something sugary. Anything sugary and fatty will make any edible/beverage hit quicker since cannabinoids like THC are fatty molecules. Additional fat acts like a vehicle for the THC to hit you faster than usual. So the combination of the nano THC syrup and another sugary drink (like in my Dirty Shirley) made the effects hit me in just a little over 10 minutes.

The high itself feels lighter and more lifted than couch-locky. The Delta-9 gives you the noticeable THC buzz, the CBD calms it down, and the Delta-8 softens it a little more. The green tea caffeine is also important to call out because this is not something I would casually take right before bed.

It feels like a daytime or early evening mixer. Something you’d use in a mocktail when you still want to feel social, alert, and a little euphoric. That said, it can sneak up if you keep adding small pours. A half-serving here and another splash there can turn into more THC than you intended pretty quickly.

MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup at a Glance

Dose per 5mL/1 tsp serving: 6.25mg Delta-9 THC + 12.5mg CBD + 4mg Delta-8 THC

Dietary notes per 5mL/1 tsp serving: 2g sugar, 1mg Vitamin B6, 41mg green tea extract, 23mg caffeine from green tea

I do need to add a disclaimer here: there is a discrepancy on MOOD’s website listing of the product saying it contains 10.25mg THC, but the bottle I have on hand says 6.25mg THC. It also says 41mg green tea extract where 23mg caffeine is from green tea on the website, but the bottle I have says “41mg Green Tea Caffeine.” So please proceed accordingly depending on what you get. I also recommend cross-referencing the lab results and reaching out to the brand directly to confirm.

Best for:

Mocktails

Alcohol-free Dirty Shirleys, or any other drink that uses cherry grenadine

Boosting weak THC drinks

Custom dosing

Complements these drink flavors: cherry, cola, citrus, lemonade, and berry

Pros:

More customizable than packets and cans

Measuring cup makes dosing easier and customizable

Works as both a mixer and a drink booster/enhancer

Nano THC feels faster than a standard edible

Uplifting formula with green tea caffeine

Cons:

Easy to overdo if you don’t track your pours

Cherry flavor can taste like cough syrup if you use too much

Requires more effort than opening a canned drink

Not ideal before bed because of the caffeine

Things to Consider Before Buying THC Syrup

This is not as mindless to use as a canned THC drink, and that’s the point. If you want something you can open and drink without thinking, this probably is not the easiest option. You have to measure it, mix it, and keep track of how much THC you’re adding. But if you like controlling what you’re drinking, the syrup format makes a lot of sense. You can start with a smaller pour, see how it tastes, and build from there.

The biggest thing to pay attention to is to not lose track of your total dose. One serving is 5mL or 1 tsp, but the measuring cup goes up to 10mL, which means you can easily double the dose if you’re not paying attention. That would put you at 12.5mg THC, 25mg CBD, and 8mg Delta-8 THC, plus more caffeine.

Also, this flavor is not subtle. It works best when you treat it like real cherry grenadine and not a light flavor enhancer. A little can make a drink. Too much can make it taste like children’s medicine from CVS. Which reminds me to bring forth another good call out: the bottle cap is NOT childproof, so please store this away and out of reach from kids if you have them around.

MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup is $30 for a 2oz bottle or $49 for a 4oz bottle. Since each serving is 5mL, the value depends on how tightly you track your pours. Used as a true mixer or booster, it stretches pretty well. Used like regular cherry syrup, it can get expensive fast. If I took a whole 10mL dose every time, I’m paying a little over $5 per 10mL cup, and that’s more expensive than some beverages with 10-20mg THC.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Wild Cherry Euphoric Nano THC Syrup is the THC mixer I’d use when I want control over the final drink. Packets win on convenience. Canned drinks win on effortlessness. MOOD’s syrup wins on control.

You can build a drink from scratch, customize the dose, or add on to a THC drink that already exists. The Wild Cherry flavor is concentrated and a little cough syrup-y if you overdo it, but in the right drink, it works. Especially in anything that already makes sense with cherry, cola, citrus, or lemonade.

This is basically weed grenadine with a faster-acting, more upbeat formula. Just measure it like an adult.