20 Days of 420: Spruce THC Cocktail Packets For the Most Convenient Nightcap

I’ve been seeing THC packets gaining popularity over the past few years. This one is even shaped like a bottle. Are we that lazy to not even want to crack one open? But if you’re already in bed, Spruce’s 3mg THC + 6mg CBD Cocktail Packet is a perfect and easy nightcap for Saturdays. It’s meant to be mixed into sparkling water or mocktails with its very familiar flavors like Citrus, Grapefruit Rosemary, and Raspberry Lemon Passionflower. I recommend adding these to tart cherry juice to make a premium, THC version of the “Sleepy Girl” mocktail.

Why This Product Stands Out: I appreciate the use of other wellness supplements with THC and CBD. Along with magnesium L-threonate, the ingredients include inositol (also called Vitamin B8). This sugar compound is found to help with some health issues. Spruce’s packets feel like a wellness shot in addition to a THC drink.

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out The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.