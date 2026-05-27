Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz Gets You Elevated With Its Low Dose

Yuzu is one of those flavors that can either make a drink taste expensive or like citrus perfume. Thankfully, Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz does not taste like a Bath & Body Works body spray.

Yuzu has also been everywhere lately, so this could have easily felt like another brand chasing a trend. But Kelsy Raap, Upstate Elevator’s Director of Education, told VICE their Yuzu Lemonade hit shelves just before yuzu was deemed 2025’s drink “flavor of the year,” which makes the timing feel more prescient than thirsty.

Videos by VICE

The 5mg THC version also keeps this in a lighter, more social lane. But there is a 10mg THC option for those who need more, like me. Upstate Elevator lists organic blue agave and Sicilian lemon purée along with THC, L-theanine, GABA, magnesium glycinate, an adaptogen blend, 6g sugar, and 20 calories per can, which is thankfully not emulating just a basic weed lemonade. It’s more like a functional spritz instead of the average, chalky wellness drink.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a tart citrus THC drink that tastes like a real beverage first

you want a tart citrus THC drink that tastes like a real beverage first Skip it if: you only like sweet, soda-like weed drinks, or need something full-spectrum

you only like sweet, soda-like weed drinks, or need something full-spectrum Best part: the yuzu and Sicilian lemon combo tastes great, the adaptogens also help, and it’s super cheap per can during sales

the yuzu and Sicilian lemon combo tastes great, the adaptogens also help, and it’s super cheap per can during sales Biggest drawback: while Upstate Elevator has other cannabinoid blends for their Yuzu Lemonade, I do wish this specific SKU was more full-spectrum, and not THC-only

How I Tested Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz

I tested Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonade 5mg THC Spritz cold and straight from the can. The flavor combination didn’t feel like something that needed a full mocktail setup to make sense. I also wanted to see whether the “spritz” part actually meant anything, especially since Upstate Elevator has other sodas, seltzers, and spritzes in their lineup.

I had it in a social setting with friends (specifically when we were live-streaming on my Twitch show), so I had to be animated and talkative. This kept my friends and I going after a couple cans.

For context, I’ve tried a lot of THC drinks like other spritzes and seltzers. Some taste great but barely register. Others get you high, but at the cost of high sugar intake. This drink felt more polished and mature than that.

MORE: The Best THC Drinks for Every Mood, Spiral, or Social Vibe That You’re Chasing

What It’s Like to Actually Drink and elevate

The yuzu gives it that sharp, bright, slightly floral citrus bite, while the lemonade keeps it from feeling too perfume-y. It’s tart and clean without tasting like a health drink. I also love that it uses Sicilian lemon purée, because you can actually taste that authentic citrus edge instead of generic, sugary lemonade flavoring.

That tracks with what Kelsy explained about Upstate Elevator’s beverage development process. She said the team starts with whether something would be “a great beverage even without THC,” then builds from there with flavors that feel distinctive but still approachable. That is exactly what I liked about this. The THC is there, but the drink still tastes like a real citrus spritz first.

The carbonation is softer than most THC spritzes, which works here. It doesn’t attack your throat or overpower the flavor. It drinks smoother like a real spritz which is the whole point. This doesn’t drink like a soda, but it also doesn’t have that thin sparkling-water thing a lot of THC drinks fall into.

Kelsy also explained how Upstate Elevator thinks about its seltzers, sodas, and spritzes differently. “Seltzers are lighter, refreshing, and more sessionable. Perfect for a day at the beach or brunch with friends; zero calories and unsweetened for a crisp finish. Sodas are more indulgent and flavor-forward; big, bold and juicy, with enough body to hold their own at a heavy meal or satisfy a serious sweet tooth. Spritzes are in between the seltzers and sodas in terms of calories and sugar content. They are lower in carbonation, but the real elevator on these is the addition of other functional ingredients, like adaptogen mushrooms and nootropic amino acids. Spritzes are formulated to help balance the THC, to pull the effect into a more social, outgoing and extroverted vibe, perfect for a weekend concert or board game night with friends.”

Safe to say, I definitely felt the functional ingredient stack here, and it hit me in a little over 20 minutes… even though Upstate Elevator’s website says onset can happen in 15 minutes or less. My experience was more gradual, but still faster and cleaner than a traditional edible.

Elevating Effects & Onset

The 5mg THC keeps this in a lighter, more social lane. I wouldn’t consider the high to be drowsy at all, especially if you’re drinking multiple cans of this. The high was noticeable enough to elevate the mood, but still light enough that I felt social, present, and clear. The functional ingredients help explain why.

Kelsy described Upstate Elevator’s formulation approach and how THC works with the added supplements: “We use cannabinoids [like THC] as the foundation, and functional ingredients as the modifiers. L-theanine is well known for relieving stress without any sleepiness, [and] adding it to THC reduces the likelihood of feeling anxious. GABA and magnesium smooth out the effects of THC because they work on neurotransmitter pathways that complement and co-regulate the pathways THC affects. The adaptogenic mushroom combo that we blend with THC supports mood and vitality through synergistic effects, like reishi, which address the stress response from two different directions in the same system. Or lion’s mane, which can help buffer the cognitive impact of THC. We’re not trying to turn it into a supplement, but small additions can meaningfully shape how the experience feels.”

That sounds technical, but in the drink it translates quite simply: the THC is there, but it doesn’t feel sharp or jittery. I personally felt the stacked ingredients working more than the high itself. L-theanine gave me a bit of stress relief without the sleepiness, while GABA and magnesium helped soften THC’s buzzy effects.

The extra ingredients aren’t just dressing up the label, even if you’re not picking them out one by one. You’re not thinking, “Wow, I really taste the magnesium.” But the overall effect feels calmer and more even than a plain 5mg THC drink. It’s kind of doing what a 1:1, THC to CBD product feels like, but more controlled, present, and holistic.

This is the kind of thing I’d drink before a concert, a board game night, or a house party. Something social, but not sloppy. And if you are a novice or just getting started with THC, the 5mg can get you high. But as someone with a higher tolerance, I barely felt it, so I would opt in for the 10mg THC version.

Upstate Elevator Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz at a Glance

Dose per can: 5mg THC, 90mg L-theanine, 90mg GABA, 50mg magnesium glycinate, 40mg potassium

Dietary notes: 6g sugar, 20 calories, vegan, gluten-free, organic blue agave

Best for:

Citrus drink people

Social settings

People who want a THC drink with functional ingredients

People who want to replace alcohol

Pros:

Bright, tart yuzu flavor, and Sicilian lemon adds real citrus bite

Softer spritz-style carbonation

Functional ingredients make the high feel smoother

Gold winner at the High Spirits Awards

Other flavor available: Ruby Red Ranch Water

Versions without adaptogens available

Cons:

Tart citrus won’t be for everyone

5mg THC may feel too light for high-tolerance users

Not for people who want something super sweet

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying Adaptogenic Spritzes

This drinks light because it is light. At 5mg THC, it’s much more approachable than a 10mg can, but it still has enough THC to shift your mood if you’re newer to cannabis or sensitive to edibles.

The other thing to know is that Upstate Elevator is not just throwing functional ingredients into the can for wellness decoration. Kelsy said that “it’s definitely more intentional than just ‘wellness.’ Each formula is designed around a specific experience—whether that’s more social, more relaxed, or more clear-headed. The goal is to make the effect feel consistent and purposeful.”

That matters here because the Yuzu Lemonade Spritz doesn’t feel like a basic THC lemonade. It feels like the drink was actually built to be bright, social, and smooth at the same time. You probably won’t notice every ingredient individually, and you’re not supposed to. But the overall effect does feel more purposeful than a plain THC drink.

Upstate Elevator’s 5mg THC Spritz starts at $44.99 for an 8-pack. It’s not the cheapest THC drink, but it also doesn’t drink like the cheapest THC drink. But luckily, they have frequent sales, so it’s 35% off right now at only $29.25, or around $3.65 per can. I’d stock up before their sale ends.

The Upstate Bottom Line

I get why Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonade THC Spritz won awards. It tastes polished without tasting boring, and the yuzu actually does something beyond making the can sound more exotic. The citrus is sharp, the lemon tastes real, and the spritz format fits the more you drink it.

The 5mg THC keeps things approachable, while the L-theanine, GABA, magnesium, and adaptogen blend help make the experience feel smoother than a basic low-dose THC seltzer.

Kelsy told me that if people don’t want a second one, “nothing else really matters.” That line honestly sums up this drink pretty well.

This is one of those rare weed drinks that feels like the beverage came first. That should not be as rare as it is.

You Might Also Like