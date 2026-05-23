MOOD’s THC Drink Variety Pack Is Your Weed Beverage Personality Test

Most THC drink variety packs feel like the same drink wearing different fruit costumes. Now I can’t stop picturing those old Fruit of the Loom underwear commercials… but MOOD’s Variety Pack, which comes in 5mg and 10mg options, is a little more useful than that.

Instead of giving you four versions of the same seltzer, it splits the box between two sodas and two seltzers, all with a balanced 1:1 dose of THC and CBD, which immediately makes the whole thing more interesting.

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You get four flavors:

The above flavors are enough of a range to figure out whether you’re more of a nostalgic soda person or a cleaner sparkling drink person. But one important note: sodas and seltzers don’t hit the same emotionally, even when the dose is the same. A cola feels like something you’d drink with fast food. A fruit seltzer feels more like something you’d drink socially. One is for people who enjoy soda but want weed in it. The other is for people trying to replace a canned cocktail or hard seltzer without waking up dusty and musty the next morning.

MOOD’s four-pack makes that split obvious pretty quickly. The sodas are sweeter, heavier, and more playful. The seltzers are lighter, easier to drink, and more useful if you want something that can actually sit in the same lane as alcohol alternatives.

That makes this a good starter pack, but not in a boring beginner way. It’s like a THC drink sampler for people still figuring out what kind of cannabis beverage they actually like.

MORE: The Best THC Drinks for Every Mood, Spiral, or Social Vibe That You’re Chasing

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want to figure out whether you’re more of a THC soda or THC seltzer person

you want to figure out whether you’re more of a THC soda or THC seltzer person Skip it if: you already know you only like dry, low-sugar seltzers, or only want low calories and low sugar

you already know you only like dry, low-sugar seltzers, or only want low calories and low sugar Best part: the variety feels useful for sampling and sharing purposes

the variety feels useful for sampling and sharing purposes Biggest drawback: the sodas may be too sweet and too high in sugar

How I Tested MOOD’s Variety Pack

I tested the MOOD’s Extra Strength 10mg Variety Pack across two days in a few settings where I’d normally grab a drink: hanging with friends (seltzer), with burgers and fries (soda), watching a movie with popcorn (soda), and winding down without wanting a full edible situation (seltzer).

I tried the sodas and seltzers separately because they serve different moods. The sodas felt more like something I’d want as a treat, while the seltzers fit better in a social or alcohol-replacement setting.

For context, I’ve tried a lot of THC drinks at this point, from microdose seltzers to stronger 50mg cans. Some taste great and barely do anything. Others hit, but taste like someone tried to carbonate a tincture. With MOOD, I wanted to see whether the variety actually helped or just made the pack feel like it’s doing too much.

What It’s Like to Actually Drink Mood’s Sodas & Seltzers

The best thing about this pack is that the sodas and seltzers don’t try to be the same kind of drink. They are very different from each other, besides the same 1:1, 10mg THC to 10mg CBD ratio.

The sodas are way sweeter, familiar, and more nostalgic. The seltzers are lighter and more sessionable. That makes the variety pack feel less random than most mixed packs, because the formats actually give you different use cases.

This one has the most obvious soda-shop, 7/11, or movie theater slushie energy. Cherry-lime is already a nostalgic Sprite flavor combination, and it works here because it doesn’t need to be subtle.

It’s sweet, bright, and very easy to drink if you like sweet, flavored sodas. This is not the can I’d have if I wanted something dry or refreshing though. But it is the can I’d go for if I wanted a THC soda that actually tastes like a soda.

The cola is probably the most interesting conceptually because cannabis cola can go wrong fast. Too much earthy hemp flavor and suddenly you’re drinking something that tastes like flat root beer from a dispensary fridge.

MOOD’s cola keeps it pretty familiar, but not exactly similar to the standard Coke or Pepsi. It has that classic cola sweetness without getting too weird. It still reads more as a fun weed soda than a craft cola, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

This feels like the most BBQ day or fast food pairing in the pack.

The Peach Mango seltzer is lighter than the sodas but still fruit-forward enough to taste like something. It has that soft tropical flavor without going full candy.

This is probably the easiest one to hand someone who already drinks hard seltzers. It’s familiar, approachable, and doesn’t ask too much of the person drinking it.

Strawberry Lemonade is the sharper of the two seltzers. You get the berry sweetness upfront, then the lemonade side gives it more acidity and keeps it from feeling too soft.

This was the one that felt most like a casual alcohol replacement, it’s not like a traditionally sweet lemonade. But it does have enough flavor to hold your attention. It still drinks lighter than the sodas.

Moody Effects & Onset

The effects are where the dose matters. I tried the Extra Strength version, 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, so this is not background-level THC. You feel it, but it’s balanced out by the CBD. There is the 5mg THC + 5mg CBD option if you need something lower.

MOOD lists the onset window at 15 to 60 minutes, which is a pretty wide range, but makes sense for two different kinds of drinks. For me, the seltzers’ effects built gradually, then settled in around 40 minutes. The sodas, however, hit much quicker at < 20 minutes, and I chalk that up to being super sugary and fatty, which mobilizes the fatty cannabinoids to effect you sooner. It also helps to eat fatty food alongside edibles and beverages if you’re seeking a quicker onset, which is exactly what I did. It took half the amount of time to feel the buzz when I paired MOOD’s Cola Soda with a smash burger and fries.

So of course the sodas felt a little more indulgent, which made me want to drink them slower. The seltzers were easier to pace socially because they feel closer to something you’d naturally sip alongside friends. The high itself felt happy, relaxed, and pretty classic for a THC drink with equal parts CBD. Nothing overly cerebral or chaotic, but a bit noticeable if you’re drinking the 10mg version. Overall, it has a balanced and relaxing buzz.

The main thing is not treating the variety pack like regular soda. These are easy to drink, especially the seltzers, but one can still has enough THC to uplift your mood.

MOOD’s Variety Pack at a Glance

Dose per can: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD (5mg option available too)

Flavors: Cherry-Lime Soda, Cola Soda, Peach Mango Seltzer, Strawberry Lemonade Seltzer

Dietary notes: <1g sugar and 5 & 10 calories in seltzers; 30g sugar & 110 calories in Cola Soda, and 3g sugar & 25 calories in Cherry-Lime Soda; carbonated filtered water in all

Best for:

5mg option for people new to THC drinks

Anyone deciding between sodas and seltzers

Movie nights, BBQs, fast food meals

Low-key social hangs

Alcohol alternatives with more flavor

Pros:

Sodas and seltzers feel meaningfully different

Seltzers are significantly low in calories compared to others on the market

Good flavor variety

Useful starter pack

Easy to drink

Available in 5mg or 10mg options

Cons:

Cola Soda may be too sweet and high in calories for health conscious people

Seltzers can be too light and feel watered down

Not every flavor will be everyone’s favorite

Things to Consider Before Buying A Mood-y Variety Pack Like this

This variety pack makes the most sense if you don’t already know what kind of THC drink you like.

The sodas are fun, but they are more of a treat. The Cola Soda flavor could work as an alcohol replacement if you’re looking for a Jack and Coke alternative. The seltzers remain more practical in the alcohol substitute lane though, especially if you’re looking for something that can replace a hard seltzer, canned cocktail, or casual drink.

Dose also matters here. The 5mg version is for people who want a lighter social drink. The 10mg version is better for people who actually want to feel the THC and already know how they respond to edibles or cannabis beverages.

MOOD recommends starting with half to one whole can and waiting at least two hours before having another, which is the right advice for a pack like this. The drinks go down easily, but that does not mean you should treat them like non-infused sodas and seltzers.

The 10mg 4-pack is $25, or $6.25 per can. The 5mg 4-pack is $19, or $4.75 per can. That feels pretty reasonable if you’re using this as a sampler instead of committing to a full case of one flavor. Once you know which drink you like best, you can individually purchase the flavor you want.

The Mood-y Bottom Line

MOOD’s Variety Pack works because it actually feels like what a variety pack should be.

The sodas and seltzers give you different drinking experiences instead of four flavors that blur together. The sodas are sweeter and more traditional tasting. The seltzers are lighter and easier to imagine replacing alcohol in a casual setting.

I can see most people being into the seltzers, but the sodas feels more like a treat.

This is a good pack for figuring out your THC drink personality. And that’s more useful than pretending everyone wants the same weed seltzer in a different flavor.

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