Best THC Gummies for Every Level of Being Stoned (Editor-Tested, Ranked by Vibes)

THC gummies are what non-weed people associate cannabis and hemp with. It’s the one thing you can show up to your family dinner with. Can’t tell if it doesn’t smell.

Drinks are having their big social moment right now, but gummies still dominate when it comes to consistency, portability, dosing, and shaping the kind of experience you want. And the category has evolved way past the old “one gummy gets you high” approach.

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Now there are gummies specifically designed for sleep, sex, stress relief, socializing, microdosing, fast onset effects, and full send high-dose experiences. Some lean heavily into CBD or functional ingredients to smooth things out, while others are basically trying to launch you into another dimension with one chew.

And the biggest difference between good and bad THC gummies now comes down to intentionality. The best gummies understand what kind of feeling they’re trying to create instead of just throwing THC isolate into candy and hoping for the best.

After trying a concerning amount of gummies over the past month, these are the ones I’d genuinely recommend depending on the vibe, tolerance level, and kind of high you’re looking for.

Best THC Gummies Snapshot

Best High Dose THC Gummies: Koi Blue Razz Extra Strength

Koi’s Blue Razz Extra Strength gummies are meant for people who have a higher THC tolerance, bit still want a balance to keep them from falling into the deep end. Each gummy packs a high 1:1 THC and CBD ratio of 25mg each cannabinoid, which is why the effects feel significantly stronger and longer-lasting than most hemp gummies on the market. These are very much “respect the dosage” gummies.

RELATED: Best THC and CBD Sleep Gummies That Will Make You Stop Raw-Dogging Insomnia

Best Tasting THC Gummies: Soul Out of Office Quad Blood Orange Gummies

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Soul’s Out of Office Gummies understands cannabinoid blends better than most brands right now. Each Blood Orange Quad gummy is 10mg THC + 45 mg CBD and tastes incredible even though it’s only 2g of sugar. I think the flavor is top tier because of the organic tapioca syrup and organic raw sugar that’s used in these.

The taste alone makes me forget to mention the chill effects: social, mellow, calm, and very manageable without flattening the experience entirely. These are ideal for hanging out, low-key weekends, watching movies, or taking the edge off without fully disappearing into the couch.

Best Fast Acting THC Gummies: Five Fast-Acting Edibles IN Pineapple Express

Fast-acting, “nano-emulsified” gummies usually sacrifice flavor or longevity. Five somehow manages to keep both intact. The Fast-Acting Gummies hit quicker than traditional edibles while still maintaining a real edible-style high instead of a short-lived buzz.

These are also strain specific, and you can’t go wrong with my selection of the 15mg THC Pineapple Express—it only makes sense for the fast-acting vibe. Lots of brands formulate with isolates, but if you see a strain tied to gummies, or edibles in general, just know there was more thought and care put into the process. And these don’t taste weirdly artificial the way a lot of rapid-onset gummies do.

Best Low Dose THC Gummies: Sunday Scaries 5mg THC Gummies

Photo credit: Maha Haq

Sunday Scaries makes some of the best entry-level gummies, especially low dose gummies which is usually 5mg THC like this one. So there’s nothing to be scared about when taking these, and it’s in the name after all. If you can’t choose a flavor, don’t worry, these gummies comes in four fruity flavors like a bag of Skittles.

Sunday Scaries 5mg THC Gummies contain a 1:5 ratio of 5mg THC and 25 mg CBD with 25mg L-theanine, which is a calming adaptogen that also helps you focus. Sometimes people forget that if you really want to microdose, which is on average 2.5mg THC, you can always take half of a 5mg THC gummy. But that gummy needs to be accurately formulated and dosed, and there’s no issue with that when you’re taking Sunday Scaries though.

Read my complete Sunday Scaries 5mg Delta-9 Gummies review

Best THC Gummies for Sex: Mood Sexual Euphoria Advanced

A lot of sex gummies feel gimmicky, but Mood’s Sexual Euphoria Advanced gummies really puts you in the mood. Each gummy contains 15mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV, and I have a feeling the THCV is doing a lot of the sexual turn-on. These also come in a Strawberries & Cream flavor, which fits the sexy vibes perfectly. Just bring some real strawberries and cream to play with when you’re feeling the gummy kicks in.

Best THC Gummies for Relief: Vena CBD: No Worries Extra Strength Gummies

Vena CBD’s No Worries Extra Strength Gummies offers physical relaxation without completely draining your energy. The 5mg THC + 50mg CBD is a 1:10 ratio, which works well for someone who could care less about the buzzy high. But the relief comes with lower THC combined with the tension release from the larger CBD dose. There’s also a substantial 100mg dose of L-theanine, which pushes the calming side even further without making the experience feel overly sedating.

This comes in multiple flavors too, so there’s no worries on being stuck with just one.

The Gummy Bottom Line

The biggest thing I realized after trying all these gummies is that THC edibles are no longer approached the way it used to be, which was just one-size-fits-all. You didn’t know the strain or the terpenes, only the mg dose.

Now there’s more intention behind the formulation. There are brands that have been around long enough to prove their consistency. And there are gummies designed for sleep, socializing, intimacy, stress relief, microdosing, productivity, and full-strength highs depending on what kind of experience or strain you actually want. That specificity is what finally made gummies become more approachable for a lot of people.

The best THC gummies are still get you high, but they’re also trying to shape the experience around how you actually want to feel.