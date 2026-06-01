All Aboard! Five’s Pineapple Express Fast-Acting Gummies Arrive on Time (Without Going Off the Rails)

Fast-acting gummies always make me suspicious. Most don’t really kick in that fast, which makes me furious.

Usually, something gets sacrificed. Either the flavor tastes weird, the high disappears too quickly, or the whole thing feels more like a shortcut than an edible. Five’s Pineapple Express Fast-Acting THC Gummies avoid a lot of that.

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These are part of Five’s Quick Hits line, with 15mg THC + 15mg CBD per gummy and a strain-specific Pineapple Express terpene blend. That already puts them in a different level than a basic 1:1 gummy. This is not a low-dose “dip your toe in” edible. This is for people who want the gummy to actually do the damn thing.

The Pineapple Express part is what drew me in initially. If you’re going to make a fast-acting gummy, pairing it with a strain profile known for feeling upbeat, creative, and social is a no-brainer move. And that’s what I liked most. These hit faster than a traditional THC gummy, and feels slightly similar to a high I’d get from smoking a little bit of Pineapple Express flower.

Photo credit: Maha HAq

TL;DR — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a faster edible

you want a faster edible Skip it if: 15mg THC is too much for your tolerance, or if CBD makes you feel tired

15mg THC is too much for your tolerance, or if CBD makes you feel tired Best part: quick onset and balanced 1:1 effects

quick onset and balanced 1:1 effects Biggest drawback: easy to underestimate because they taste good and hit faster than expected, and the CBD may make you feel sleepy

How I Tested Five Pineapple Express Fast-Acting Gummies

I tested one Pineapple Express gummy on an active, early-evening weekend outing with a bit of walking (<7,500 steps).

I took one gummy and did not stack another, because 15mg of THC and CBD is already above the standard 10mg dose a lot of people use as a full edible serving. So I wanted to see how quickly it came on (onset), how long it lasted (duration), and whether it was actually fast-acting.

For context, I’ve had all kinds of fast-acting edibles. Some promise to hit within 15 minutes, others within 5 minutes (which is a bullshit claim, so far). A lot of them promise speed and then either barely hit or fade out too quickly. At this point, I don’t go into fast-acting gummies expecting it to hit me almost like bong rip. But these actually felt more convincing than that.

Related: The Best THC Gummies for Every Level of Being Stoned

Pineapple (And Lemon, and Pine) Express

The pineapple flavor isn’t fully pineapple, it’s more pear-like with lemony vibes. But that may be intentional.

The Pineapple Express terpene angle helps round out the flavor. Five lists myrcene, pinene, and limonene in the terpene blend, and whether or not you notice each one individually, the overall flavor and effect do feel more thought-out than a random fruit gummy. The limonene is where that lemon flavor is coming from, and pinene usually smells piney, so that’s where I’m getting the fresh vibes from. There’s also pear juice concentrate in this, so pineapple isn’t the only thing I’m tasting. But it really tastes like they actually matched the flavor to the strain.

A lot of gummies start tasting fake too, almost like plastic candy, but this one doesn’t taste artificial at all. It’s obviously still sweet and candy-like, but it has enough tartness to keep it from tasting bland.

Texture-wise, these are soft, chewy, and sugar-coated without being too dense. They don’t have that stiff hemp-gummy mouth-feel where you feel like you’re chewing through a vitamin made for dogs.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Fast, and not Too Strong

Five markets these as fast-acting, and while I wouldn’t say I was fully feeling the effects in 10 minutes, I did start noticing something kicking in much faster than I would with a traditional edible. For me, the initial effects came in around the 20 minute mark, with it settling in later. That’s still a lot faster than waiting an hour and asking yourself if the gummy is actually working.

The high itself feels upbeat and clear at first, followed by some calming focus. Not frantic or jittery, but more lifted than heavy. That’s basically how Pineapple Express strain feels when you smoke or vape it. You get that social, slightly energized headspace before the edible body high feeling starts settling in underneath.

At 15mg THC, this is not a background gummy. You feel it. But it didn’t feel like a real 15mg for me, maybe 12.5mg. Once the 15mg CBD calmness kicked in, that “THC value” probably went down to about 10mg THC for me. It was way more balanced than I expected it to feel. After all, the front of the packaging said THC, with no mention of CBD (it is, however, mentioned in the supplement facts on the back). But maybe that’s just me splitting hairs and being overly critical.

A lot of fast-acting gummies feel like they trade longevity for speed. These still held on long enough to feel worth it. The onset came in quicker, and the effects still lasted longer than expected. It felt more like a real edible experience with the waiting period shortened.

Five Pineapple Express Fast-Acting Gummies: THe Lowdown

Dose per gummy: 15mg THC + 15mg CBD, myrcene, pinene, limonene

Dietary notes: 3g sugar, 15 calories, vegan, pear juice concentrate

Best for:

Faster edible onset, people who hate waiting an hour or more for gummies to hit

Social settings, creative hangs, long walks, chilling out

Intermediate to experienced THC consumer

Balanced 1:1, THC to CBD effects.

Pros:

Noticeably faster onset than traditional gummies

Very balanced effects if that’s what you’re looking for

Effect lasts longer than most gummies, and a lot of fast-acting edibles

Pineapple-pear-lemon flavor tastes good without getting too fake

Strain-specific terpene blend gives it more personality and flavor

Some ingredients used are organic

Cons:

15mg THC may be too strong for beginners

15mg CBD might make you feel tired or sleepy

Easy to take too much if you get impatient

Still requires pacing, even if it hits faster

Flavor may not be for everyone

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Are THey good for beginners?

These are not beginner gummies.

The fast-acting format makes them feel more approachable at first because you’re not sitting around for an hour waiting for something to happen. But the dose is still 15mg, and that needs to be considered. If you’re used to 5mg gummies, this will feel like a jump. If you’re used to 10mg gummies, this is still a little bit stronger. And because they start working faster, you need to be careful not to assume you’re in the clear too early.

The customer reviews on Five’s site seem to say the same too. Reviewers repeatedly call out the speed, effectiveness, taste, dosage, and relaxation, which is basically what I noticed as well. These don’t feel like a novelty fast-acting product. They feel like Five figured out how to make it work in a balanced way.

The other thing to know is that Pineapple Express has a specific vibe. It feels suited for a social hang, creative project, daytime event, or early evening scenario where you want the high to show up quickly and chill you out as the night comes.

I do think the name and packaging tend to obfuscate the details a bit. It does not mention the 15mg CBD anywhere else except for the Supplement Facts panel on the back. A 1:1, THC to CBD ratio gummy is going to feel very different compared to a THC-only or CBD-only gummy. If this was a 15mg THC-only gummy, I would have a different reaction.

Five lists the 10-count pouch at $34.99, with 150mg THC total. That breaks down to about $3.50 per 15mg THC and CBD gummy, which is definitely on the expensive side. But this is most likely because it’s only 10 gummies. A lot of gummies come in 20-count or 30-count bags/jars, and those are obviously cheaper. But if you get tired of one flavor fast, the 10-count option is a wise move so you can try other flavors.

Also Try

If you fear the Five Pineapple Express Fast-Acting Gummies’ 15MG THC might be a bit much for you to handle, these 5mg gummies from Sunday Scaries (review) could be a better option.There’s nothing to be scared about when taking these, and they come in four fruity flavors like a bag of Skittles.

These Blood Orange Out of Office THC gummies (review) from Soul are a bit stronger, but have enough CBD to mellow out the high. They won’t hit you as fast as the Five gummies, but they do taste damn good.

The Bottom Line

Five’s Pineapple Express Fast-Acting Gummies do what a lot of rapid-onset edibles only pretend to do.

They hit faster than a regular gummy, but still feel like an actual edible once the effects settles in. The pineapple flavor is better than expected, the 15mg THC + 15mg CBD dose is balanced, and the strain-specific terpene blend gives the experience more personality than a basic THC gummy.

I just wouldn’t hand these to someone trying THC for the first time, even if it has even amounts of CBD in it. CBD does not cancel out THC’s effects, though it does soften it.

But if you already know your tolerance and want a gummy that moves faster without disappearing too quickly, this is one of the better fast-acting options I’ve tried.