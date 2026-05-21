These SOUL THC Gummies Are for People Who Want to Chill, Not Leave Earth

Most THC gummies still rely entirely on THC to carry the experience. SOUL’s Out of Office Blood Orange Quad THC Gummies take a different approach by stacking a higher amount of CBD alongside THC instead of just THC alone, as the name suggests.

Each gummy contains 10mg THC + 45mg CBD, a unique 1:4.5 ratio which immediately changes the kind of high you get. You still feel high, but the experience comes across smoother, calmer, and less buzzy than a lot of THC gummies in the same dosage range. 10mg THC is a solid dose that will get you high, especially if there is little to no CBD in it. But the CBD is the appeal here—it mellows you out in a way that’s slightly more than a “CBD buzz.” I’d compare it to feeling CBD-tipsy (not THC-tipsy) if alcohol tipsy is stronger than an alcohol buzz.

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Why am I even mentioning alcohol here? This isn’t a drink… but Out of Office tries to position themselves as a full lineup of alcohol alternatives. I think they’re doing a good job capturing those converts, but that doesn’t mean much to the average stoner who wants to know what all makes this gummy, a THC gummy.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a THC gummy that’ll calm you down more than getting you high

Skip it if: you only want to feel more of the THC effects

Best part: mellow high, prepares you to turn down for the night without making you sleepy

Biggest drawback: heavier THC consumers may want something more cerebral, the CBD can feel too tiring and heavy

How I Tested SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Quad THC Gummies

I tested one Blood Orange Quad gummy in a very low-key social setting with a few friends at home, primarily to see how functional the high stayed once I was around other people. I also time it around early evening time just in case I got too sleepy from the CBD.

The lower THC and higher CBD shaped the experience compared to standard THC gummies that rely mostly on THC alone. I didn’t really feel the need to take another once it hit because it isn’t the type of gummy to get you high. Two gummies would equate to 90mg of CBD, which sounds too much for a casual hang, and more fitting for a nighttime routine.

For context, I’ve had everything from microdose gummies to high-dose dispensary edibles, so my expectations for THC gummies are pretty high at this point. A lot of gummies either feel too sleepy, too intense, or mentally overwhelming once the it fully kicks in. The Blood Orange Quads felt noticeably smoother than that.

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What It’s Like to Actually eat A Blood Orange Quad

The blood orange flavor is so common among THC products, and I get why, it goes down easily. The citrus tastes bright with a slight bitterness behind it, and thankfully doesn’t have that fake fruit punch smack a lot of gummies end up being.

There’s no weed flavor here at all, which makes sense once you realize that Out of Office Gummies uses cannabinoid isolates in this formula. Isolates are highly refined cannabinoids like THC or CBD that have the plant matter processed out, so you don’t get that herby aftertaste lingering in your mouth.

These are definitely the chewy type of gummy though. They have that sticky mouthfeel that weirdly reminds me of childhood fruit snacks you’d still be picking out of your teeth an hour later. They’re sweet, but not aggressively sugary. And texture-wise, they’re softer and easier to chew than a lot of THC gummies that end up weirdly dense or tough.

Once the effects kick in, the cannabinoid combo starts making a lot more sense. The high feels layered instead of blended. There’s still noticeable euphoria for a little bit, but it’s followed by with a calmer body feeling and a much more functional and relaxed headspace. These feel like gummies you take casually in the early evening.

Photo Credit: Maha HAQ

Effects & Onset

Despite these being marketed primarily as THC gummies, the heavier 45mg CBD dose is really what defines the experience. I’d usually expect a standard 10mg THC gummy to give me more of a mental lift or stronger euphoric feeling. But with these, the THC almost feels restrained with a shorter duration because the CBD flattens so much of it out. You still feel high, but it’s more of a light THC-buzz than a full THC takeover.

The onset felt pretty standard for gummies overall. I started noticing the effects around the 45 minute mark, with the full experience settling in closer to an hour later. And once it fully kicked in, I understood why I didn’t feel the need to take a second gummy.

The CBD creates a very noticeable body relaxation component that makes the whole experience feel more grounded and physically calming overall. It’s not couch-lock exactly, but it slows your body down in a way that makes these feel more suited for lower energy hangs than chaotic social situations.

This gummy feels much more like a controlled, CBD-forward experience with THC supporting it.

ALSO RELATED: Best THC and CBD Sleep Gummies That Will Make You Stop Raw-Dogging Insomnia

Out of Office Blood Orange Quad THC Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 45mg CBD

Dietary notes: 2g sugar, vegan, gluten-free

Best for:

Low-key social settings

Weekends at home

Turning down for the night

THC users who want to relax more than feeling high

Pros:

Smooth build up and experience

Bright citrus flavor

Light THC buzz

Good body relaxation without couch lock

Cons:

Probably too mild for standard and heavy THC consumers

The high CBD can make you feel tired and yawn-y

Slower onset than drinks

Might be too sticky for some people

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Things to Consider Before Eating Out of Office THC Gummies

Even though these feel smoother than most THC, it does contain enough of it to affect your mood and body, especially if you’re newer to cannabis or have a lower tolerance.

The biggest thing here is expectation management. If you’re looking for an intense edible experience that completely takes over your night, these probably won’t get you there. The whole point of the Quad gummies is feeling the 1:4.5, THC to CBD ratio in a literal sense.

If you usually find THC gummies too overwhelming, anxious, or mentally chaotic, this formulation might be a good way into increasing your tolerance. 10mg THC is a standard single dose, and if you want to work your way up to it, these could potentially help you get there. How? Well, the CBD seems really chill you out without getting cerebral. These also work much better as “social” gummies than a lot of 10mg THC edibles I’ve tried recently.

I don’t think these are categorized properly under a standard “THC Gummies” label. This is a CBD-forward product without a doubt. It makes more sense to think of these as heavier CBD gummies with enough THC added to make the experience a little more buzzy.

Out of Office Quad Gummies are also pretty expensive at roughly $60 (during a 30% sale) for 30 gummies, so $1.96 per gummy on discount. Otherwise, these are usually $84… making each gummy $2.80. And if your goal is simply getting as high as possible for the money, these probably won’t feel worth it. The heavy 45mg CBD dose smoothens and flattens out the 10mg THC, so this feels much more like a premium CBD-forward gummy than a traditional THC edible.

The Bottom Line

Out of Office Blood Orange Quad THC Gummies feel designed for people who want to enjoy THC without feeling completely consumed by it.

The high stays emotionally level, physically calming, and surprisingly functional thanks to the unusually heavy CBD ratio. And while the THC is still noticeable, it never fully takes over the experience in the way other 10mg THC edibles sometimes can.

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