Best THC and CBD Sleep Gummies That Will Make You Stop Raw-Dogging Insomnia

Some sleep gummies knock you out. Others just kind of… don’t. It usually comes down to what’s in them and how everything is put together. Some hit fast and heavy, others ease you into sleep, and some are designed to keep you asleep—which is a completely different situation. There are all kinds of sleep issues, and there’s usually a gummy that lines up with what you’re trying to fix.

The sleep category has gotten more precise, and the formulas actually matter. They’re all trying to do the same thing, but they get there in different ways. What makes the difference is the cannabinoid mix:

Videos by VICE

THC + CBN feels heavier and more sedating

feels heavier and more sedating CBD + CBN is lighter and more gradual

is lighter and more gradual THC + CBD + CBN blends can go either way depending on the ratios

Some formulations include other ingredients like melatonin, magnesium, L-theanine, or chamomile, which can deepen the sedative effects even more. But be wary of any potential grogginess the next morning if you’re taking anything with melatonin in it.

Once you start paying attention to the gummy’s contents, the differences become a lot more obvious, and it’s easier to figure out which one actually works for you.

These are seven of the best sleep gummies that stand out right now—broken down by how they feel, making sure you’re sleeping on cloud 9.

A Snapshot of the Best Cannabis Gummies for Improved Sleep

Best Sleep Gummies Overall: Oola Sleep Ease Gummies

Oola Sleep Ease stands out in an overcrowded gummy market by skipping the over-processed, isolate-heavy formulas and leaning into a more thoughtful, full-spectrum approach. Instead of spotlighting a single trendy ingredient, it uses a balanced hemp-based blend that mirrors how these compounds naturally work together.

Consider it an “entourage effect.” Paired with calming botanicals like chamomile, the formula feels intentionally built for winding down, not just knocking you out.

The experience is what really sells it. These don’t hit you like a sledgehammer though. These THC gummies ease you into sleep. First, your mind slows down. Then your body follows. Before you know it, you’re actually asleep—and staying asleep. You wake up feeling rested, not foggy, which is rare for sleep aids. Bonus: they’re vegan, gluten-free, melatonin-free (so no weird dreams), and taste like mixed berries instead of something you have to force down.

This cannabis edible is a good pick if you want something reliable that you can come back to night after night.

Best Gummies for Falling & Staying Asleep: Batch Nighttime Gummies

This Batch gummy is built more for staying power than immediate impact. Instead of relying on THC or melatonin, it leans on a heavier CBD + CBN dose with L-theanine and passion flower to help quiet things down and carry the effect throughout the night.

Batch also makes an Original version at about half the dose, so you’re not locked into the full Extra Strength every time. Batch describes the Extra Strength version as feeling like “deep relaxation” and positions it for deep sleep, while the standard version is framed more as general sleep support.

It’s also one of the cleaner sleep formulas in the lineup. Batch specifically calls out that these are not melatonin-based, which matters if you’re trying to avoid that next-morning grogginess some people get from melatonin products. They recommend taking one gummy 30–60 minutes before bed.

If staying asleep is your problem, this gummy solves that.

Best Low-Dose Sleep Gummies: Diet Smoke Evening DRIFT Gummies

Diet Smoke approaches its Evening Drift Gummies differently than most on this list for the purpose of being a true microdose. The formula combines a microdose of a calming cannabinoid, stacked with ingredients commonly associated with calming effects: reishi, chaga, chamomile, valerian root, and melatonin. The melatonin here is similarly microdosed. So instead of feeling too heavy, the microdose approach makes it feel more gradual and relaxing into “evening mode.”

A lot of basic sleep gummies rely on melatonin or high doses. But the addition of functional mushrooms and herbal ingredients gives this gummy a more wellness-oriented angle, while the cannabinoid microdose is there to support turning down (not off) and help quiet down racing thoughts before bed. They’re also vegan.

Best Sleep Gummy for Stress: SUnday Scaries THC Gummies for Sleep

Sunday Scaries is made for nights when your mind won’t shut off. The cannabinoid dose stays relatively light, but the rest of the formula is stacked—L-theanine, magnesium, and GABA all pulling things down a notch so you’re not stuck in that wired-but-tired loop.

You don’t feel a heavy “kick.” It’s more like the edge comes off first, your thoughts slow down, your body stops holding tension, and it becomes easier to let sleep happen. The 1mg melatonin is there, but it doesn’t take over or leave you feeling knocked out and groggy the next day.

If your issue is stress, overthinking, or just not being able to wind down, this lines up with that better than most.

Gummy With the Best Taste: Koi CBD Gummies

Koi is one of the tastier ones here. It’s a little sweeter and higher in sugar than most, but it works in its favor. There’s no heavy, earthy CBN aftertaste, and it doesn’t linger in that artificial way some gummies do, so it goes down easy.

The formula is pretty simple: CBD and melatonin. It comes on gradually, settles in, and stays there without doing anything unexpected. If you already know you like melatonin, this delivers—but just be mindful of how it carries into the next morning. This is THC-free too, if that detail matters to you.

If taste has been the reason you stopped taking other sleep gummies, this is the one that fixes that. Goodnight treat, not too sweet, but sweeter than most.

Best Natural Formula Gummy: Wyld Boysenberry

Wyld is made to be more natural than most, both in ingredients and how it feels. The 1:1:1 ratio gives it a more full-spectrum and even effect. It’s less of a sharp drop and more of a gradual wind-down that builds into sleep.

The real boysenberry fruit base and terpene blend also make a difference. These are actually very delicious. It doesn’t have the artificial or overly sweet, syrupy taste that a lot of gummies are made with, and the indica-leaning terpenes, especially myrcene and linalool, help reinforce the more relaxed, end-of-night feel.

These are more polished sleep gummies than a lot of sleep edibles on the market.

Best High-Dose Gummy: Canna River Sleep Gummies

This is where sleep gummies start to feel like they actually do something. The 1:1, 50mg CBD + 50mg CBN at a higher dose in this Canna River pick dives into a steady, noticeable body calm that’s more about settling you in than knocking you out.

It comes on gradually and holds. The effect feels controlled and consistent, which makes it simple to use without worrying about it going too far. Even in versions that include a small amount of THC, it’s subtle—it rounds things out more than it drives the experience.

If you want something stronger than typical CBD gummies without going all-in on THC, this is an ideal middle ground with high CBN.

Not All Sleep Gummies Are MADE the Same

Sleep gummies aren’t interchangeable. Some are built for a hard stop. Others are better for easing in or staying asleep. The difference comes down to the formula and ratios. Figure out what you actually need, and it gets a lot simpler to find one that works. One of these nine options is bound to keep you sleeping on cloud 9.