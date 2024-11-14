The 11 Best THC Gummies (to Get You High as a Kite, Chill AF, and Everything in Between)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The word ‘gummy’ is basically synonymous with weed nowadays, and we couldn’t be happier. Why eat a normal Haribo when you can have a gummy that’ll send you straight past the stratosphere?

As a stoner myself, there’s not a lot I enjoy more than smoking a joint and hanging out, but I don’t always have the ability to smoke. Enter our picks for the best THC gummies: the perfect way to get high without worrying about your fire alarm going off.

In this article, I’ll be going over some of the best THC gummies on the internet, highlighting their different compounds and potencies, and offering suggestions on which ones you should try based on your individual needs. Our #1 pick for the best overall THC gummies are the Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies for their 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, their great flavor, and Cornbread Hemp’s reliable quality.

Quick Look at the Best THC Gummies

How We Evaluated

There are a ton of THC gummies out there, so how did we differentiate between them all? When I was looking online, there were a few qualities I wanted to keep in mind. First and foremost, I wanted to make sure that each of these gummies were compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill that allows them to be legally shipped straight to your door.

Second, I wanted to make sure each of these gummies could get you high. If you want to experience some of the purported health benefits Hemp can offer you without getting baked like a Christmas cookie, you should check out some chill CBD gummies instead. Each of the gummies on this list is sure to get you high, albeit at varying levels, which I’ll go over for each gummy.

I also looked at the THC compounds within each gummy. Hemp is a complicated plant with over 80 different cannabinoids in it, each offering a different kind of high. If you’re a fan of a light buzz of a high, you’ll probably be a big fan of Delta 8 gummies too. Confused? Learn all about the difference in our Delta 8 vs. Delta 9 THC guide.

The last category I wanted to check was price. None of these gummies are insanely expensive, and a few of them are more affordable than anything you could find at a dispensary (if there’s even one around you).

best overall THC Gummies – Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies, 10mg

Specs:

Dosage – 10mg THC, 10mg CBD

Cornbread Hemp is a solid hemp company with great products, and the Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies are no exception. The hemp that they’re made from is grown right here in the good ol’ US of A, specifically in the state of Kentucky. What’s more American than ordering THC gummies straight to your door?

Blueberry Breeze is a great flavor, and you might find yourself having a hard time not snacking on these when they inevitably give you the munchies. With an equal balance of 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBD per gummy, you’ll also be getting a nice, chill high that isn’t overwhelming.

Cornbread Hemp has some great information on their site relating to their product. If you’re new to the experience, having half a gummy might be best for you, but if you’re an experienced ganja-gummy expert, eating two gummies at once will take you where you want to go.

a great bundle – Mission Farms CBD Elevate & Unwind Delta-9 THC Gummy Bundles

Specs:

Dosage: Elevate Gummies: 10mg THC per gummy, Unwind Gummies: 10mg THC + 20mg CBD per gummy

THC gummies can be used for all sorts of things. They can give you a little pep in your step or they can be used to chill tf out. If you’re looking for both, Mission Farms is here to help with their CBD Elevate & Unwind Delta-9 THC Gummy Bundle.

This bundle is great because it offers two of the best aspects of THC gummies. The Unwind Gummies are built to do exactly as the name implies. With a mixture of THC and CBD, you can enjoy a nice, chill high for hours, making folding laundry that much more exciting.

If you want some help in the creativity department, the Elevate Gummies are right up your alley. Both gummies come with Nano THC as well, allowing these bad boys to kick in in just 30 minutes. The first time I ate edibles, I had way too much because I was impatient, and Nano THC could’ve saved my dumb 17-year-old self big time.

for the curious stoner in all of us – Kush Queen Mystery Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 8 mg Delta 9 THC + 12 mg CBD per gummy

If your favorite flavor of Airheads was the white mystery flavor, you’re going to love the Kush Queen Mystery Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies. Kush Queen says it best, “We’ve brewed up a batch of our best selling Delta 9 THC pack, but with a twist – they’re a mystery flavor!”

The gummies are made with their same killer Delta 9 THC formula, and for those wondering the difference between Delta 9 and Delta 8, Delta 9 is known to be a little stronger than Delta 8, giving you a more intense high if that’s what you’re looking for.

The dose is a reliable 8 mg Delta 9 THC + 12 mg CBD per gummy, giving you a powerful high from the Delta 9 and a ton of chill effects from the CBD.

energizing and creative – Summit THC 15mg Delta 9 Gummies – 20ct

Specs:

Dosage: 15 mg Delta 9 THC per gummy

Some of the best music of all time was made by people stoned out of their minds, but you don’t have to be Project Pat to enjoy these THC gummies. Summit THC makes solid Delta 9 THC gummies that are perfect to elevate your mind, mood, and maybe even feel like an honorary member of the great Three 6 Mafia.

Even with just half of a gummy, Summit THC reports that their awesome Delta 9 will get you high in 20-45 minutes, and you’ll stay high for 4-6 hours. I remember waiting an hour to feel the effects of gummies back in the day, and even then you’d only really get high for 3 hours max. These gummies blow those stats out of the water.

Reviewer Selina Moreno on Summit’s website reported that, “My husband and I love these! They taste really delicious and they’re pretty powerful”. These gummies are great to enjoy with your partner, but if you’re chronically single like me, you can enjoy the whole bag just for yourself.

potent live resin gummies – Secret Nature Live Resin Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 5mg Delta 9 THC per gummy

Live resin is a new and exciting form of weed that still isn’t totally understood by the masses. Put simply, live resin is a form of weed that’s extracted from the cannabis plant through a flash-freezing process, creating a potent, dank, and altogether unparalleled experience.

If you’re interested in trying live resin in a gummy form, look no further than Secret Nature’s Live Resin Gummies. I love smoking live resin in carts, joints, and blunts. Secret Nature looks to bring all the exciting aspects of your favorite smoke-ables straight into a tasty gummy form.

They have three great strains in Strawberry Cough, Cherry Kush, and Mimosa. These gummies are also totally vegan, made with nothing artificial, and include absolutely no corn syrups.

HHC And delta 9 for a new kind of high – TreHouse Delta 10 THC Gummies with HHC and Delta 9

Specs:

Dosage: 10mg of Delta 10, 5mg of HHC, and 5mg of Delta 9 per serving

HHC and Delta 9 are two of the newer compounds in the weed world. While we touched on Delta 9 a bit earlier, HHC is a bit different. It’s a man-made derivative of THC taken from CBD and low-THC cannabis. If you’re wondering if it can get you high, the answer is an emphatic yes.

TRE House brings a great combo of HHC and more to the table in their TreHouse Delta 10 THC Gummies with HHC and Delta 9. The total compound includes 10mg of Delta 10, 5mg of HHC, and 5mg of Delta 9 per serving for a great mix of different cannabinoids.

I’ve smoked HHC before and it’s a chill high pretty similar to THC. When I was in Texas last year for a work trip (I was with my ex and her mom), I was worried I was going to have to spend the trip sober. Luckily, HHC is legal in the Lone Star State, so I bought a vape pen, smoked the hell out of it, and enjoyed my trip like a true stoner should.

mushrooms + THC = party time – Kind Oasis Delta 9 THC 20mg + Muscimol 10mg Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 20mg Delta 9 THC, 10mg Muscimol

Why just have marijuana in your gummy when you can have mushrooms too? Kind Oasis solves that problem with their Delta 9 THC and Muscimol Gummies, giving you access to two great psychoactive compounds in one tasty treat.

Delta 9 THC is a potent form of THC, and Muscimol is a psychoactive compound found in the Amanita muscaria mushroom. Each looks to give you a nice balance of psychoactive effects without going overboard. They’re fun, relatively inexpensive, and come from a solid US-based company right in Milwaukee.

an aptly named gummy – CBDistillery 5mg THC & 25mg CBD Unwind Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 5mg THC, 25mg CBD per gummy

CBDistillery has a ton of solid CBD products, and their 5mg THC & 25mg CBD Unwind Gummies are the perfect combo of CBD and THC for someone looking to relax. With only 5mg of THC per gummy, these won’t ‘hit’ as hard as some of the other options on this list, making these a great choice for the casual cannabis connoisseur.

CBDistillery has a killer quote on their site “These 5mg Delta-9 THC gummies are so efficacious that every single participant in a 2022 relaxation study by CBDistillery® said they would recommend Unwind gummies to friends and family, or that they already had”. If you’re looking for the best THC gummy to unwind, CBDistillery has plenty to go around.

for the stoner who wants some sleep – Secret Nature Huckleberry Snoozers

Specs:

Dosage: 5mg Delta 9 THC per gummy

I don’t know what I like the most about the Secret Nature Huckleberry Snoozers. It could be its amazing name, its solid compound with both live resin and CBN, or maybe it’s the fact that they’re made with zero additives. No matter what reason you choose, these are some of the best THC gummies for heading to bed.

If you don’t want to go to sleep but want to experience powerful couch-lock capabilities, there might not be a better choice on this list than the Huckleberry Snoozers. Secret Nature knows what’s up when you try their gummies, “Relax, indulge, and let the bliss begin.”

a cool package and even cooler compound – TreHouse ItsPurpl Purple Punch THCA Gummies

Specs:

Dosage: 15mg THCA, 5mg THC-P, 125mg Delta 8 THC, and 10mg Delta 9 THC per serving

TRE House is back with the potent ItsPurpl Purple Punch THCA Gummies. These gummies have the most diverse group of cannabinoids of any gummy we’re covering, including 15mg THCA, 5mg THC-P, 125mg Delta 8 THC, and 10mg Delta 9 THC per serving.

They’re perfect for chillaxing (the perfect combo of chilling and relaxing), come at a great price, and give you access to four different cannabinoids for a high unlike most. Even with all these cannabinoids, these gummies are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. You can get them legally shipped straight to your front door in a nice, discrete package without worrying about anything.

if you want to sample THC gummies – Kind Oasis THC Gummy Flight

Specs:

Dosage: 5mg, 10mg, 20mg Delta 9 THC

With all these fun THC gummies, we can’t fault you for not wanting to commit to a large package. Kind Oasis has you in mind with their THC Gummy Flight, allowing you to try three different sizes/doses without buying a whole pack. If you want to buy a whole pack, however, you totally can.

Specs:

Dosage: 10+10, 20+20, 30+30 : D9 and CBD

Just like getting a flight of beers at your favorite craft brewery, getting a flight of THC gummies is a great way of trying different options. These THC gummies also make for a fun gift. You can get your friend/coworker/mom or whoever likes weed in your life three fun options for one easy price.