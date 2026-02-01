Clipse to Perform With Pharrell at 2026 GRAMMY Awards

The 2026 Grammy Awards are destined to be a massive night for veteran rap group Clipse. The Virginia duo is slated to perform alongside their primary producer Pharrell Williams. The song for the event is still unknown. However, they have performed “The Birds Don’t Sing” on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show and at the Vatican alike.

It helps that “The Birds Don’t Sing” is up for the Best Rap Song award at the Grammys as well. Clipse are in the running for a plethora of other awards for the night. In the general field, they’re nominated for Album of the Year against rappers and pop stars alike. To win, they’ll have to beat out their contemporaries in Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator. Additionally, artists like Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga pose threats to their coronation.

As for the hip-hop category, Pusha T and Malice could win Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” and Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing.” Lastly, they go up against the likes of Doechii, OK Go, Sade, and Sabrina Carpenter for Best Music Video with “So Be It.”

Clipse Will Perform With Pharrell on Grammy Stage for the First Time

With such a monumental evening on the horizon, how do Pusha T and Malice feel? In a conversation with Carl Lamarre for Billboard, Push explained what it meant to reach this stage over twenty years into their career. “I mean, it’s extremely special. You know, I feel like this happening with Clipse, you know, me being with my brother is the only way it should be, honestly. And even, you know, just doing this with Pharrell and us collectively — you know, just being together — it feels like, man, high school,” Push said.

Clipse has been quietly influential for years before their Grammy performance. For artists like Tyler, the Creator, their unique approach to street rap continuously expands the bounds of creativity in hip-hop. “If you know me, you know how much I love these f***ing dark, magical, chocolate-skinned motherf***ers on this g*ddamn stage,” Tyler told the Camp Flog Gnaw audience in November 2025. “Push, Malice: y’all don’t know how important y’all are to rap music. But f*ck that… to ME. I love y’all n****s so much. Y’all shaped so much of what I do for these people and I legit would not be here without y’all laying the f***ing blueprint. Make some noise for Clipse y’all.”