‘Y’all Don’t Know How Important Y’all Are to Rap Music’: Tyler, The Creator Shows Love to Clipse During Their Camp Flog Gnaw Set

Tyler, The Creator wears his influences on his sleeves. He’s open about being a Pharrell disciple, someone who clamored for every Neptunes release like a holy artifact. This is the same guy who said “In Search Of… did more for me than Illmatic, that’s when I realized we ain’t cut from the same fabric.” Naturally, with such a strong allegiance, Tyler would obviously be a massive fan of Clipse. Back in 2022, he called their 2006 classic Hell Hath No Fury a foundational album in his music taste. “NOTHING compares. when i heard it i told myself this would be the first song i play in every car i get and i havent broken that,” Tyler tweeted.

So when the SoCal-bred rapper/producer had the opportunity to collaborate with Pusha T and Malice, it was a no-brainer. On the big Clipse comeback album this year, Let God Sort ‘Em Out, Tyler ended up on their song “P.O.V.”. Moreover, he recently had the opportunity to perform it with them at his big Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Once they finished, Tyler made it a point to give them their flowers.

Tyler, The Creator Lauds Clipse During Their Camp Flog Gnaw Performance

“If you know me, you know how much I love these f***ing dark, magical, chocolate skinned motherf***ers on this g*ddamn stage,” Tyler passionately tells the crowd. “Push, Malice: y’all don’t know how important y’all are to rap music. But f*ck that… to ME. I love y’all n****s so much. Y’all shaped so much of what I do for these people and I legit would not be here without y’all laying the f***ing blueprint. Make some noise for Clipse y’all.”

Then, Tyler dapped up Pusha and Malice, hyped up the crowd one more time, and left the stage to let the brothers finish their set. It seemed like an incredibly cathartic moment for the Chromakopia rapper. It must’ve been especially satisfying considering he recorded his verse for the Clipse album “79 to 100 times.”

In a July interview with Hot 97, he explains the amount of pressure he felt to deliver for the Virginia legends. “It took me about 79 to 100 times to do it, and I almost texted Pusha, ‘I don’t think this is gonna work,’” Tyler recalls. “It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore, was like I can’t f**k this up for me.”