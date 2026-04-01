PlayStation Plus Full April 2026 Lineup Revealed

April is officially here and PlayStation is ready to reveal the full lineup of titles that PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim starting Tuesday, April 7.

All April 2026 PlayStation Plus Titles

As always, PlayStation Plus members from any tier of the subscription service will get a handful of free monthly games to download in early April. This time around, the service includes an exciting mix of titles for players to dive into.

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These titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, April 7 until Monday, May 4.

Here is the full list of April 2026 PlayStation Plus games:

Lords of the Fallen

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

The inclusion of Lords of the Fallen is not a big surprise, since it had leaked earlier in the week. That said, the soulslike is a very exciting addition, since many players may be looking to check out the title or revisit it ahead of the upcoming sequel.

In Lords of the Fallen, you play as one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, who must journey through the realms of the living and the dead to disrupt the reign of Adyr, a cruel tyrant who has ushered in a new age of devastation for humanity. Along the way, you’ll endure colossal boss battles and get to grips with a fast and challenging combat system. With nine character classes and hundreds of weapons to choose from, you’ll customize your hero and develop your own play style as you set out to defy the gods.

Gamers who are eagerly awaiting the upcoming installments in the Tomb Raider franchise can perhaps scratch that itch by revisiting the original adventures in the I-III Remastered collection. This bundle offers gamers the chance to revisit the original three games, complete with all expansions and secret levels on modern platforms.

This edition also includes updated graphics and the ability to toggle back and forth between the new visuals and the original polygon look. The collection also includes a new Challenge Mode.

“Replay levels with customized modifiers and complete achievements to unlock 10 New Outfits that enhance Lara’s abilities.”

Lastly, the list also includes 2024’s Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream. This multiplayer co-op game set in the SAO universe includes 21 characters inspired by the franchise for players to control.

Last chance To Claim March Monthly Games

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PlayStation Plus members have until Monday April 6 to add PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road to their game library.

That should be everything PlayStation Plus subscribers need to know about the April Monthly games. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more additions to the Plus lineup.