THC Gummies That Help You Find Your Goldilocks High

These Batch THC Gummies are one of the top options for newbies. They have a moderate dosage and can be cut in half for nervous newbies. But they check all the right boxes, with tasty texture and flavors, balanced formulas, and delightful highs.

Balanced Batches

Batch makes three THC gummy variants, each with a slightly different formula. They all contain Delta-9 THC and CBD, with different amounts of CBD in each. They’re not super different, so I recommend all of them, but depending on the vibe you’re going for, one may be better than another.

Mellow

The Mellow gummies contain 5mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD per gummy. These are both moderate doses — enough to get you high but not so much that you’ll feel like you’re flying. This THC gummy has the most CBD compared to the others, so it’s made for those times when you really need to take the stress level down a few notches.

Hybrid

The Hybrid gummies are more THC-focused, with only 10mg CBD. But there’s still just 5mg Delta-9 THC, so it’s not a stronger high. This kind of formula is ideal if you weren’t looking to bring yourself down to a mellow place, but you still wanted to enjoy a more relaxed vibe.

Uplift

As the name implies, the Uplift gummies have a ratio that’s more likely to help you feel uplifted. Each gummy has 5mg Delta-9 THC and 5mg CBD, so not nearly as much CBD as the Mellow. I recommend this kind of ratio for more upbeat activities, like a trip to a farmers’ market or lunch with friends.

Choose Your Fighter High

Again, you’re not going to experience wildly different highs with these three gummy options. But I still found each one felt a teensy bit chiller or energetic, depending on how much CBD there was. All three gummies took 45-60 minutes to kick in, so take them ahead of time if you want to be high for something specific. They hit a bit sooner on an empty stomach, which is par for the course.

Mellow

Courtesy of author

For the gummy with the most CBD in it, you’re going to get a more laidback and hazy vibe. I took a few to get a good feel for the high, and it wasn’t necessarily a sleepy vibe, but it was a want-to-be-horizontal vibe. You can let go of all tension and just hang back, watching TV, cooking dinner, or having a chill night with your boo.

Because of how the extra CBD contributes to the entourage effect, you may feel higher and hazier when you take these gummies. It’s not that the actual high will be more intense, but it might be more full-bodied and enveloping, which is lovely for a night in.

Hybrid

Courtesy of author

The Hybrid ones offer a very classic 1:2 THC to CBD ratio, giving you a little more relaxation along with your high. These gummies are perfect for just about every activity, from afternoons socializing to nights on the couch. I think it’s probably my favorite high of the three gummies because it’s so versatile and accommodating. You’re destressed, but not decompressed, so you can still get out and about.

Uplift

Courtesy of author

The Uplift formula is also a classic, with a 1:1 ratio and CBD and THC. If you tend to be tired or overly relaxed on CBD, which isn’t common, but it happens, this will be the best gummy for you. It’s also a good choice if you’re not concerned about relieving stress and just want a mild, manageable high. I felt stoned but not sleepy, and was definitely ready to have some fun, whether that was an emphatic game of Clue or a trip to the beach with my hyperactive doggo.

Sour and Sassy

Maybe this is just how my mind works, but the different gummy flavors seem to align perfectly with the varied formulas. The Uplift gummies have a bright citrus taste, while the Mellow gummies have a richer, lush flavor.

All three have an extra firm and chewy texture without being too sticky or tacky. It’s an enjoyable mouthfeel, which kicks off with a puckery feeling from the sour sugar coating. If you love a little sour, these will hit the spot.

Mellow — Blueberry

The Mellow gummies are blueberry flavored, for a juicy berry flavor that’s amped up by the sour punch. The taste is definitely deep, but not super sweet or heavy. It’s a blueberry taste similar to Welch’s blueberry gummies, but with the added mouthpuckering hit.

Hybrid — Watermelon

My favorite!!! The Hybrid gummies have a watermelon taste that is so scrumptious and bright that it was hard to stop eating them. (If you suffer from similar stop-eating-the-THC-gummies issues, try Sweedies Hemp Fruit Snacks!) These remind me so much of the addictive and munchy-ready Sour Patch Kids Watermelons. The flavor, the texture, the sour punch — it’s all the same. If you love those watermelons, you love these.

Uplift — Orange

The Uplift gummies seemed the least sour to me, so they might be a better choice if you hate sour flavors. But the orange taste is sweet and invigorating, like a glass of fresh OJ (or maybe Sunny D, actually). The taste is on point and doesn’t come off too artificial, so it has that citrus, juicy, sunny profile. I love how that energizing flavor is paired with the most uplifting high. It’s poetic.

Modern Simplicity

Batch keeps it cool and collected with a minimalist aesthetic that still feels unique. The compact containers are sleek and have off-white labels with colored accents that differentiate them. The Batch logo and designs use geometric shapes, creating this angular and elegant look. They’re modern, but timelessly simple. With saturated colors and a subtle design, they’re a stylish choice for the high adult.

The containers also don’t have any childproof mechanisms, so keep them out of reach. As someone with long nails (and no kids) who sometimes struggles with the pinching and pulling of those childproof designs, I appreciate the basic screwtop. The small, slim containers are also more portable than a lot of the larger ones I see.

Fair Is Fair

Batch makes sure you get your money’s worth, setting the price for all of these gummies at the industry average. Each gummy is $2 for a one-time purchase, and $1.60 if you choose to subscribe and save. There are 30 gummies in every container, so you also get a decent supply with one order.

It’s nice to know all the THC gummy variants are priced the same. Whether you want a fatter dose of CBD or just a hint of it, you’ll still get that average $1.50-$2 per gummy price. I wouldn’t call them a budget pick, but they’re definitely a fair price that, if anything, leans toward the affordable side of the spectrum.

Smart Starter Gummies

Batch doesn’t complicate things. They give you yummy flavors, high-quality gummies, good THC and CBD doses, and a pleasant high with these three Batch THC Gummies. If you want to try THC gummies but are overwhelmed by the many options, which can have different cannabinoids, doses, textures, and more, start with these. They’re a safe choice for beginners and long-time users, creating a classic high for the right price.

