I Tried Batch’s Uplift THC Gummies, and Somehow I Still Got Things Done

Batch’s Uplift Recreation THC gummy is the kind of edible I’d take when I still have shit to do.

Not important stuff. I’m not taking THC before a work call or driving somewhere. But chores, walking around, having brunch, cleaning, answering texts, doing something creative, or making a boring errand feel slightly less annoying? That’s where these come in handy.

Videos by VICE

Each gummy has 5mg THC + 5mg CBD, so it’s not trying to obliterate your afternoon… it’s actually quite approachable. The balanced 1:1 blend gives you a small lift, and the CBD keeps it from turning into anything more than buzzy, or that all too familiar, “I’m faded af” feeling. The flavor is Sour Tangerine, which also helps the whole “Uplift” vibes. It tastes bright and citrusy in a way that feels very sativa-coded without trying to be an energy variant.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Batch Recreation THC Gummies — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a low-dose THC gummy that still lets you do things

you want a low-dose THC gummy that still lets you do things Skip it if: you want a heavy edible high, especially for sleep

you want a heavy edible high, especially for sleep Best part: light, functional lift

light, functional lift Biggest drawback: high-tolerance users may barely feel it

How I Tested BATCH Uplift Recreation Gummies

I tested one Uplift gummy during the day, which felt like the only fair way to review something positioned around brighter, more productive effects. I didn’t really feel the need to take a second gummy since I was occupied with the to-do list I was doing. I fully anticipated that I’d be needing another dose, but I guess I was just that busy. But I’m jumping ahead here.

I paid attention to whether the gummy actually made sense for daytime activities like cleaning around the house, walking around the neighborhood, or doing something creative… like writing. A lot of gummies claim to be “uplifting,” but then still hit like a regular edible and suddenly you’re lying on the couch waiting for an edible to peak.

For context, I’ve tested and reviewed tons of THC gummies, from microdose gummies to high-dose dispensary edibles, so I’m never expecting 5mg THC to knock me over. Here, I wanted to see whether the 5mg THC + 5mg CBD ratio created enough lift to feel practical.

getting UpLifted on Recreation Gummies

The Sour Tangerine flavor is probably the right flavor for this gummy. It’s a very familiar flavor which makes it even more approachable. It’s all the cliche things you associate sativa-leaning effects and terps to: bright, citrusy, a little sour without tasting/smelling like fake orange candy. I wouldn’t call it wildly complex, there’s no crazy sour or sugar crystalline coating, but it still tastes good and fits the effect. It’s still sweet too, but the sour tangerine bite keeps it from feeling too sugary. If a daytime gummy tasted like heavy berry jam or sleepy cherry, I’d be confused.

Texture-wise, it does have a little bit of bounce that some dense vitamin gummies give. Batch doesn’t try to disguise themselves as candy. They really try to this holistic, practical use angle without seeming too medicinal.

Batch’s Nutrition Facts panel on the back of the jar does say a single serving is half a gummy, but who are they kidding? Anyone is going to look at a gummy and pop the entire thing. But if you really wanted to microdose, you can. This gummy won’t disintegrate if you cut it in half like other, softer ones might.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Uplifting Effects & Onset

This is a low-dose gummy, so don’t expect fireworks.

For me, it came on gradually and felt noticeable around the 45 minute mark, which lines up with Batch’s general timing guidance. The effect was light, but not pointless. I felt a little brighter, and a little less resistant to doing things, and slightly more in the mood to move around.

The 5mg THC gives it the uplifting effect. The 5mg CBD keeps it from feeling too bare or sharp. That balanced 1:1 ratio is probably why this feels smoother than a straight THC gummy at the same dose.

I wouldn’t call it an energy gummy, exactly. There’s no jittery caffeine buzz. It’s more like the edible equivalent of taking your headphones off noise-canceling mode. Things felt a little clearer and ready to go.

This made the most sense for low-stakes daytime activities: cleaning, hiking, creative projects, errands, or hanging out without wanting to get fully stoned. I would not take this before driving, work calls, or anything where I needed to be completely locked in. Although, if I need to get tapped into my creative side for something, these might help (like they are right now as I type this).

Batch Uplift Recreation Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 5mg THC + 5mg CBD

Dietary notes: 4g sugar and 16 calories per gummy, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, some ingredients are organic

Best for:

Daytime plans

Creative hobbies requiring focus and inspiration

Chores and errands

Social activities

People who want a lighter THC effect

Pros:

Approachable 5mg THC dose

1:1 THC to CBD ratio keeps things balanced and smooth

Sour Tangerine flavor fits the vibe

Clearer and less sleepy than heavier gummies

Mostly organic ingredients

Cons:

Too subtle for high-tolerance users

Not the pick for a heavy body high

Still an edible, so onset takes time

“Uplift” does not mean caffeine-level energy

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying Uplift THC Gummies

These are low dose gummies. That’s either the selling point or the problem, depending on your tolerance. If you’re used to 20mg or 25mg edibles, these won’t be enough. But if you want a THC gummy you can take during the day without turning every errand into a existential experience, the lower dose helps avoid that.

Batch’s packaging says new users can start with half a gummy, which would be 2.5mg THC + 2.5mg CBD. That’s a smart entry point if you’re sensitive to edibles or trying to microdose. Just don’t confuse “functional” with sober. You’re still taking THC. Keep it to low-stakes plans.

The Recreation THC Gummies are sold for $60. Since there are 30 gummies per container, that comes out to about $2 per gummy. Not too bad for the price, but it’s still on the higher side due to the premium, organic ingredients.

Other Options: Mellow and Hybrid

Though haven’t tried the other two (yet), Batch’s Recreation Gummies actually come in three different formulas that are perfect for optimizing whatever vibe you’re going for.

Mellow keeps it chill with the same 5mg THC, but ups the CBD to 25mg. (Try these when you’re very okay with not getting shit done.) They come in a Sour Blueberry flavor, and Batch says they will give you a “Relaxed & Thoughtful” vibe that’s “perfect for movie night (and) deep sleep.”

Hybrid‘s got more CBD than Uplift, but splits the difference with 10mg. With this “balanced and centered” blend, you won’t be bouncing off the walls, but can still stay somewhat tuned in for “dinner parties (and) game night.”

The Uplifting Bottom Line

Batch’s Uplift Recreation Gummies do exactly what the name suggests, but in a low-dose edible way.

The effect is light, citrusy, and functional in a way that actually matches the name. I wouldn’t take these if I wanted to get very high, but I would take them before cleaning, walking, making art, or doing the kind of errand I’ve been putting off for no real reason.

The Sour Tangerine flavor helps sell the whole thing too. It’s bright, citrusy, and very aligned with the sativa-leaning vibe. So if you want a gummy for hiking, chores, creative hobbies, or socializing, this one works. If you want a heavy edible high, you’ll need something stronger.